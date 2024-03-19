How to claim your BetMGM bonus code of £40

The BetMGM sign-up bonus is available now, and we’re glad to report it’s easier than ever to claim your share. It takes just a few moments to claim using the BetMGM joining bonus code. The process is quick, simple, and secure. Follow these steps to register an account, deposit funds, and collect your welcome bonus.

Register as a new customer through this link Deposit and stake £10 within 7 days on a sportsbook market with odds of evens or higher to opt in. You will receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry. You can now use your free bet tokens on the markets outlined in the above T&Cs

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

The new customer bonus is, by far, the most popular and generous of the BetMGM bonuses, and it’s just a few clicks away. Now you know how to claim the BetMGM bonus, let’s investigate the best ways to use it when gambling on horse racing and other sports. Simply follow the steps below to use your BetMGM deposit bonus.

Log in or register an account with BetMGM. Click the sport you wish to bet on, the competition, and the market. Select the odds attached to your pick to add to your bet slip. Input your desired stake, such as £10, and check the box instructing BetMGM to take the funds from your bonus allowance. Click to confirm your bet, and it will go live. If your pick wins, you get the profits minus the free bet stake.

What to use your BetMGM bonus code on in April

In this section of our article, we highlight three interesting ways to use your BetMGM deposit bonus on the upcoming sports schedule. You’ve picked the perfect month to join this high-flying sportsbook with a packed schedule on the horizon. Here are three fixtures that may grab your attention.

Remember, there are many great sporting events taking place this month in addition to those detailed below, and you can use your free bet tokens on the sports, competitions, fixtures, and markets you love the most. There’s also no rush, as you can gamble on a fixture that’s a few weeks or even months in the future. If you spot value, act swiftly.

Aintree Grand National Festival

Return of Flat Racing

Snooker Work Championships

Uefa Champions League Semi-Finals

Key features of the BetMGM bonus code

The BetMGM sign-up bonus is simply stunning. But it’s advisable to take your time to familiarise yourself with the offer. Many bettors are so impressed by the £40 free bet bonus that they rush through registration in a desperate bid to collect the bonus and get the four £10 bet credits. You should tread carefully, knowing the more you understand about the offer, the better your chance of making it work for you.

There are many important features of the BetMGM bonus code offer you must learn, and in this section, we highlight the most important points. A minimum deposit of £10 is required to release the bonus, and you must gamble £10 or more on a sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 or greater. You have seven days to use your £40 worth of free bets, which will be credited as follows; You will receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry.

BetMGM bonus code: Key terms and conditions

The BetMGM bonus code comes with several important terms and conditions attached, and we advise you to read the small print before joining. It certainly won’t be the most interesting thing you read today, but it will be one of the most vital. Increase your knowledge of the bonus and improve your chances of making it work for you when betting on sports.

In this section of our BetMGM bonus review, we highlight some of the most noteworthy points from the T&Cs. You’ll discover a full list on the BetMGM website and mobile app, which is available now.

New UK and Irish customers only.

All players must be aged 18 or above to register.

A minimum £10 deposit and bet on sports are required at odds of greater than 2.0 (evens)

You will receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

The bonus expires after seven days.

Free bets can’t be withdrawn or exchanged for cash.

Any winnings are paid minus your free bet stake.

Check the website or app for a full list of the T&Cs.

Do you need a bonus code to play at BetMGM?

The interesting thing about the welcome bonus is you don’t need a BetMGM bonus code. Many major sportsbooks insist new customers claim a bonus code, register an account, deposit funds, and wager using the bonus code to release free bets.

BetMGM realises that’s an extra and unnecessary step when betting, and that’s why they’ve left it out of the equation. That means when you register an account, there’s no need to add a bonus code to secure the free bets. How do you bag the £40 bonus if you don’t enter a code? Every new customer automatically qualifies for the BetMGM welcome bonus when they add their details, deposit £10, and gamble on a sportsbook selection with odds of 2.0 or higher.

The four £10 free bets of 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7-day expiry, will then appear in your balance, ready to use on upcoming sporting events, like the Champions League, Grand National, Wimbledon, British Grand Prix, and the Premier League.

No BetMGM bonus code? No bother. Simply click any link on this page, create an account, and gamble for £10 to secure £40 in bonuses.