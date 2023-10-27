How to claim your Betfair bonus of £20

We know that sometimes using a bonus code can be confusing or complicated so we have laid out a step-by-step guide to how you can claim your advantages by using the Betfair bonus code.

Register and claim your bonus by clicking this link Verify your phone number by SMS. Using a debit card, deposit a minimum of £5. On the Betfair Sportsbook, place a minimum £5 bet. The bet must have minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5). These qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of the account opening Access your account, browse sports and find your bonus ready to use in your account.

How to use your Betfair bonus code

Here at the Racing Post, we have done all the research into the Betfair bonus code for you, the user, meaning you can sit back, relax and enjoy the offer Betfair have provided.

Create an account using the step-by-step instructions laid out above, deposit £5 or more, and place a bet.

The Betfair bonus code will be credited to your account immediately and from there we have provided a step-by-step guide to using the bonus code.

Browse your favourite sports and make a selection, remembering to add it to your selections to the betslip Remember to click ‘use free bet’ before placing your bet Click to place the bet and use your free bet balance as your stake You can find your bet in the ‘my bets’ section, please remember that your free bet stake will not be paid out in your winnings



What to use your Betfair bonus code on in March?

There is plenty of sporting action for customers to use their Betfair bonus code on this March, the calendar is jam-packed full of sporting fixtures for customers to use their bonus on.

12 – 15 March – Cheltenham Festival

21 March – Wales v Finland – Euro’s qualifying play-off semi-finals

Feb 2 – Mar 16 – Rugby Six Nations

Premier League Football

Key features of the Betfair bonus code

There is no need for a bonus code to unlock the rewards, simply deposit to a new Betfair account and stake £5 to unlock the bonus code.

However there are some important requirements that must be met for customers to enjoy the bonus code bonus.

The minimum wagering requirement of £5 must be met, so customers must place a bet of at least that value to unlock £20 worth of bonus code.

Users must also deposit at least £5 using a trusted payment method to secure the free bet, this is the minimum amount that customers can deposit into a Betfair account on this visit and any future visits.

Using a debit card is the recommended method of depositing into your Betfair account, this also allows you to remove any winnings to the same account.

When securing the bonus, it must be remembered that there are time limits on the account securing the bonus code.

Accounts must have been opened within the last 30 days to successfully claim the bonus code and they must then be used within 30 days, but with so much sport to choose from we’re sure that won’t be an issue.

Betfair bonus code: Key Terms and Conditions

The Betfair bonus code has some key terms and conditions that relate to its granting of the bonus code.

The bonus code is available to eligible accounts and persons who meet the specified criteria such as age, location and account status.

The bonus must be activated by making a deposit and placing a bet within the first 30 days of opening an account and then the bonus code must be used within 30 days of them being credited.

Free bet stakes are not returned with the customer’s winnings. Bets placed using bonus code as the stake, either in full or in part, will not qualify.

Once you’ve successfully achieved the bonuses, you will be able to see details of your bonus code in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair finds that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate in the bonus code promotion, we reserve the right to withhold your bonus code and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Bets that have been either fully or partially cashed out are excluded from the promotion.

Betfair’s other standard promotional terms apply.



Do you need a bonus code to play at Betfair?

A bonus code is not required to play at Betfair but the bonus code is only available to new customers who qualify for an account and fulfil the criteria.

However all customers can play at Betfair if they are eligible.

New customers will not want to miss out on an offer as generous as this one, which grants £20 in bonus codes to users who deposit and bet £5.

The Betfair bonus simply requires users to follow this link and register a new account, beginning themselves on the journey toward bonus code and bonuses with Betfair.