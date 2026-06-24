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Weekender columnists

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

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Maddy Playle
The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot
The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot
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Weekender columnists
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'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
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Paul Kealy
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Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
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Tom Segal
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It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
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Maddy Playle
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
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Paul Kealy
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A Derby outsider is firmly on my radar after last week served as a reminder to look beyond the obvious
A Derby outsider is firmly on my radar after last week served as a reminder to look beyond the obvious
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Weekender columnists
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
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Tom Segal
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Michael Bell Q&A: 'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
Michael Bell Q&A: 'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
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Interviews
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'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
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Paul Kealy
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I love international racing - but this visiting favourite must be taken on at Royal Ascot
I love international racing - but this visiting favourite must be taken on at Royal Ascot
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Weekender columnists
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
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Weekender columnists
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It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
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Maddy Playle
'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
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Paul Kealy
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It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
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Tom Segal
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Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
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Maddy Playle
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
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Paul Kealy
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Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
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Tom Segal
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'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
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Paul Kealy
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Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
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Maddy Playle
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
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Tom Segal
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Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
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Tom Segal
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A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
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Tom Segal
padlock
These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

icon
Maddy Playle
The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot
The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot
icon
Weekender columnists
padlock
'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
icon
Maddy Playle
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
A Derby outsider is firmly on my radar after last week served as a reminder to look beyond the obvious
A Derby outsider is firmly on my radar after last week served as a reminder to look beyond the obvious
icon
Weekender columnists
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Michael Bell Q&A: 'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
Michael Bell Q&A: 'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
I love international racing - but this visiting favourite must be taken on at Royal Ascot
I love international racing - but this visiting favourite must be taken on at Royal Ascot
icon
Weekender columnists
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
icon
Weekender columnists
padlock
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
icon
Maddy Playle
'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
icon
Maddy Playle
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
icon
Maddy Playle
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
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