These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

The Gold Cup may have been the race of the week at Royal Ascot but there were some sensational sprinting performances.

Some of the juveniles were particularly impressive and one of my favourite trends in recent seasons has been the willingness of connections to run two-year-olds in the Nunthorpe. The last horse to win the race from that age group was Kingsgate Native in 2007, but several have attempted it since.

The fillies Lady Iman and Spicy Marg ran in the race last year and Big Evs gave it a go in 2023, while The Platinum Queen fared best of those to run in the race in recent years when only finding the champion sprinter Highfield Princess too strong in 2022.

Trainers have until next Tuesday to enter their horses at the opening stage and hopefully the race comes into consideration for several of the horses we saw last week. Wesley Ward seemed to suggest he may take the plunge with his Queen Mary third Ruiva as well as his Palace of Holyroodhouse winner Bacio , and hopefully other trainers follow suit.

Top of my list would have to be the Norfolk Stakes winner Orthodox , who is anything but judged on his stellar success on Saturday. He relished the fast pace set by the Ward runners and the way he cleared away from the field in the final furlong suggested he was a special talent.

Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan are not usually people who tend to get excited but the way they spoke about Orthodox suggests they were expecting a ‘wow’ performance. Cox’s previous Norfolk winner Reckless Abandon went on to win the Prix Robert Papin on his next start, which is now held over six furlongs, half a furlong further than was previously the case.

Orthodox’s running style gives no cause for concern that he will stay that distance and it is the obvious option, but there is one key race Cox was forgetting when he said the five-furlong options “begin to dry up”. It is a shame a market has not been formed yet, but Orthodox would surely be an attractive Nunthorpe bet getting 24lb from his elders.

Libertango: Albany winner overcame traffic trouble to mow down Sun Goddess Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Libertango would also surely have bold claims if lining up in the Nunthorpe based on what she showed in the Albany on Friday. Admittedly that race is over six furlongs, but she could be spotted travelling really strongly at the rear of the field before she was denied a clear run on several occasions.

She deserves marking up for performing against the draw bias as she came from stall three while the second and third were in 17 and 23. Her trainer George Boughey mentioned the Duchess of Cambridge as a next potential target, but that is only a Group 2.

Libertango was one of the fastest horses to be bought at the breeze-up sales this year and the way she picked up Sun Goddess in the final furlong was spectacular. Those factors suggest she would be well worth dropping back to five furlongs at some point, and with such a weight advantage on offer, hopefully the Nunthorpe will be mooted.

There were other top performances in sprints last week and hopefully they can keep improving and feed into the older-horse ranks, because Britain and Ireland are still at risk from falling behind the rest of the world in the division.

Mission Central is a rare commodity as a gelding at Ballydoyle and he got the perfect set-up to beat France's Rayevka in the King Charles III Stakes, while my beloved Almeraq had the best from Japan, Australia and France breathing down his neck in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee.

Great Barrier Reef: overcame a significant draw bias to land the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Tuesday's Coventry Stakes seems an age ago now but there was promise Great Barrier Reef could go on to excel as, like Libertango in the Albany, he managed to overcome a significant draw disadvantage.

Breaking from stall three, he was forced to challenge on his own as his opponents dropped away and then did a lot of extra running to join the charge on the stands' side. The colt was the only horse to be drawn in the single figures in the first ten and still got on top quite comfortably in the drive to the line.

Ascot eyecatchers

Several horses caught my eye in defeat last week, including the wonderfully brave Ranga Tang in the Queen's Vase on Wednesday.

He was far too keen under Cieren Fallon so it was a miracle he managed to hold off his pursuers for so long in the home straight, fading only in the final strides when he was grabbed by Limestone and Del Maro.

A half-brother to the 2021 Copper Horse winner Amtiyaz, the son of Lope De Vega would surely relish the challenge of the Bahrain Trophy over a furlong shorter at Newmarket's July meeting as that track tends to favour prominent racers.

Ranga Tang (left): front-runner nearly stole the Queen's Vase on Wednesday Credit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

Traffic problems scuppered Maho Bay's charge in the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday as he had absolutely no room when first making his challenge but stuck on nicely to finish fifth. Do not give up on him becoming a top performer for team Godolphin this season.

Ascot suited him much better than the tight turns of the Derby Trial at Lingfield and he could be a horse for a race like the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, where hopefully he will be granted more luck in running.

The same meeting could also be on the agenda for Amiloc , who also ran into the back of horses as he made his challenge in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday. He is unbeaten in two runs at the track and would look the right type for the Glorious Stakes.

Also keep an eye out for Green Sense , who defied her 80-1 odds by finishing fourth in the Jersey Stakes. She travelled really smoothly under James McDonald but her momentum was checked just as she was beginning to get up a head of steam.

The final mention goes to Dubai Bling , who was denied a clear run in the Wokingham. He fared much better than his tenth-placed finish suggests and will be one to keep on side in the major six-furlong handicaps this season.

Read more Ascot reaction here:

Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him

The breadth of Joseph O'Brien's talent - and why it would be a shame if he specialised in one area

The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot

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