- More
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
It may be only the start of June but if a trainer with the surname O'Brien isn't trainer of the year then something is seriously wrong. The one I have in mind isn't called Aidan.
Being the son of a legend is never easy but Joseph O'Brien is making an extremely good fist of it and is well on the way to joining his father in the racing Hall of Fame.
Just look at what he's achieved in the last six months. He went within a nostril of back-to-back King George VI Chase victories at Kempton with Banbridge, he won the Stayers' Hurdle with the 11-year-old Home By The Lee and might have landed the Grand National too, if Jordans had been ridden with more restraint. Things went to another level at Epsom last weekend, when Thundering On was a fantastic winner of the Oaks and cheap purchase James J Braddock ran third in the Derby.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
- Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
- Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
- It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
- Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
- Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
- Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
- It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
- Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
- Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Get 66-1 on Harry Kane to score at the 2026 World Cup with Ladbrokes
- World Cup winner odds: England, France & Spain plus £600+ in free bets
- World Cup odds boost: Get 14-1 on England to win the World Cup with Grosvenor Sport
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral