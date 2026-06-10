Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Segal
premium

Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot

author image
Tipster
Joseph O'Brien admires his Oaks heroine Thundering On
Joseph O'Brien: saw Thundering On win the OaksCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It may be only the start of June but if a trainer with the surname O'Brien isn't trainer of the year then something is seriously wrong. The one I have in mind isn't called Aidan.

Being the son of a legend is never easy but Joseph O'Brien is making an extremely good fist of it and is well on the way to joining his father in the racing Hall of Fame.

Just look at what he's achieved in the last six months. He went within a nostril of back-to-back King George VI Chase victories at Kempton with Banbridge, he won the Stayers' Hurdle with the 11-year-old Home By The Lee and might have landed the Grand National too, if Jordans had been ridden with more restraint. Things went to another level at Epsom last weekend, when Thundering On was a fantastic winner of the Oaks and cheap purchase James J Braddock ran third in the Derby.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inTom Segal

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers