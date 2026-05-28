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InterviewMichael Bell
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'We’ll leave her in the Commonwealth Cup and see how that’s shaping up - but this race is her principal target'
The Derby-winning trainer talks Royal Ascot, Millionaires' Row and the recent ground problems
Michael Bell: 'The aim is always to get to 20 winners before Ascot'Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
This Q&A with Michael Bell was first published in the Weekender. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can access the Weekender and read Georgia Cox's weekly column through the Racing Post's Digital Newspaper.
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more inInterviews
- Banned from the Derby, broken in a horror fall - but still going strong
- 'We've had a couple of tough years but Dad does it better than anybody - and I'm here to help him get the numbers back up'
- They had no money, no horses and 'the worst owners anyone can get' - now they're Grade 1 winners and flying high
- 'I'd done all the other jobs in racing' - meet the East End boy who began training at 53 and is making a mighty fist of it
- 'I had a five-year plan just to get going and stay solvent, but your mindset changes - success is totally addictive'