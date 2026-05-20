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It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
Around 30 per cent of the UK population have tattoos. I'm nowhere near cool enough to fit into that demographic but if I was to get one, the words 'shut out the noise' would be emblazoned right across my forehead.
Having vowed many years ago to shut out the noise, namely to just concentrate solely on the horses who could run the fastest and were the best prepared, I relapsed at York last week and consequently missed at least two big-priced winners.
Basically I heard the noises emanating from the track that the stands' side was the place to be on the Wednesday, which meant moving away from my original position of fancying course specialist Elmonjed from stall one in the Group 2 sprint. We all know what happened as the low draws dominated, despite the GoingStick saying they were racing on the slowest ground.
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Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
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