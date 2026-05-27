I love international racing - but this visiting favourite must be taken on at Royal Ascot

There is no better time to be an international racing fan. Within the space of a few hours on Sunday we had Seina Imamura becoming the first Japanese woman to win a Grade 1 in the Japanese Oaks, and the incomparable Romantic Warrior completing the Hong Kong Triple Crown.

Watching racing from around the world provides so much joy and it can pay off for your punting too. This time last year I advised not to underestimate the Japanese sprinter Satono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, and that very nearly paid off.

However, it is important to stay objective when it comes to betting and I am keen to take on Joliestar in the same race this year.

As a five-time Group 1 winner she deserves plenty of respect, while her trainer Chris Waller is one of the best in the world and Australia is traditionally one of the strongest jurisdictions for producing top-class sprinters.

However, I have not been blown away by what she has done domestically and I would certainly question whether her performances can justify a price of 2-1 given the factors involved in long-haul travel and the new challenge presented by racing at Ascot.

Australian fans will point to the exploits of Asfoora, who wouldn’t have been fit to lace Joliestar’s boots at home, but she was entering a weak division, had the benefit of being stabled in Newmarket for much of her preparation and clearly thrived for the trip. There is no guarantee Joliestar will do the same.

You can also poke holes in her form. She was fifth, albeit beaten only a length and three-quarters, to Ka Ying Rising in the Everest. Satono Reve has finished runner-up to the Hong Kong star twice in his own backyard at Sha Tin, and filled the same position behind Lazzat in the Jubilee last year and has been in Newmarket for a while, yet he is three times the price at 6-1.

Joliestar also came up well short against Lake Forest and Lazzat when only seventh in the 2024 Golden Eagle at Rosehill. The winner is 16-1 for the Jubilee after bolting up at Haydock this month, while last year's winner Lazzat was 8-1 before he was withdrawn on Monday. The disparity in those prices just doesn't make sense to me.

Lazzat: will not defend his Royal Ascot crown next month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Furthermore, the Jubilee is a harder race for Australians to win than the King Charles III. Choisir and Black Caviar set a high bar as the only two to win the Jubilee, whereas Takeover Target, Miss Andretti, Scenic Blast, Nature Strip and Asfoora have all done the business in the King Charles.

Still fancy that 2-1? I don’t. I would much rather back any number of horses at much bigger prices. Satono Reve is solid at 6-1, you could argue Sajir is overpriced at 25-1 on his Prix Maurice de Gheest win last year when he battered Lazzat, and I still think Almeraq is a Group 1 winner in waiting.

The Shadwell colt has occupied a lot of inches in this column already considering he is only a Listed winner, but the talent was there for all to see at Ayr last July, and in winning the Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury on Saturday evening he proved he had recovered from his York fall and is much better than runner-up Spy Chief, who beat him at Yarmouth last year.

Spy Chief was second in the Jersey and ran some decent races in Group 1 sprints last year, but Almeraq was value for more than the winning margin of a neck at Salisbury suggests as he had to make up a lot of ground on the well-positioned runner-up.

The win also proved Almeraq could handle a higher calibre of opposition on good ground, although any rain near raceday would make his 40-1 odds for the Jubilee look even more attractive. He needs to improve to win a Jubilee and also has the option of the Wokingham (hence the big price), but he has always been highly regarded so perhaps now is the time to test the waters at the top level.

The Jubilee may well be too much too soon, but I would still have him down as a sprinter to follow in top contests this year.

Goddess looks Albany winner

Sun Goddess was awesome at the Curragh on Sunday, wasn't she?

The daughter of Sioux Nation is clearly highly regarded at Coolmore as she was sent off the 4-11 favourite and was the choice of Ryan Moore from three Ballydoyle runners after making a promising debut behind subsequent Marble Hill runner-up Carry The Flag at Naas.

Sun Goddess: a name to remember Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The 6f fillies' maiden she won is usually a strong race, having been captured by subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Balantina last year, while Group 1 winner Albigna and Group winners Just Wonderful, Zarinsk, Matrika and Heavens Gate all feature on the the recent honour roll too.

Sun Goddess looked in a different league to her opposition on Sunday, and the race will set her up perfectly for a tilt at the Albany Stakes. If anything is good enough to get anywhere near her there, it will surely come from within her own yard.

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