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Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
These two trial winners may upset the apple cart in the Oaks and Derby
Bar Bow Echo's exquisite performance in the 2,000 Guineas, this Flat season has been dominated by the Coolmore team and Aidan O'Brien and it looks set to be the same story at Epsom this week.
In an era when very few horses are bred to stay middle distances, Coolmore hold all the aces and it'll be something of a shock if they don't win the Derby and Oaks.
Given the strength in depth at Ballydoyle, they'll be able to have both races run to suit their best horse and have some strong stayers in line to pick up the pieces if things go wrong.
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Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
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- Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
- It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
- Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
- Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
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