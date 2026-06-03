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OpinionTom Segal
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Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home

These two trial winners may upset the apple cart in the Oaks and Derby

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Derrick Smith, Aidan O'Brien, MV Magnier and Ryan Moore with Constitution River at Chantilly
Ballydoyle dominance continued in French DerbyCredit: Scott Burton (racingpost.com/photos)
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Bar Bow Echo's exquisite performance in the 2,000 Guineas, this Flat season has been dominated by the Coolmore team and Aidan O'Brien and it looks set to be the same story at Epsom this week. 

In an era when very few horses are bred to stay middle distances, Coolmore hold all the aces and it'll be something of a shock if they don't win the Derby and Oaks.

Given the strength in depth at Ballydoyle, they'll be able to have both races run to suit their best horse and have some strong stayers in line to pick up the pieces if things go wrong. 

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