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Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Back in the day that firmly applied to me because I was spending far too much time trying to work out how races were going to be run.
For every one I got right, I got at least a dozen wrong and so I was backing horses thinking they had an inherent edge when they seldom did.
It wasn't because I was bad at trying to work out what was going to happen in any race – it's not rocket science, after all – it was just that every race is different and every track is different, so what happens one day very seldom happens the next.
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Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
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