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OpinionTom Segal
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Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run

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Opera Ballo pulls clear of Field Of Gold and Zeus Olympios
Opera Ballo: was backed to win the bet365 Mile at Sandown last week when it became evident he was going to make the runningCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Back in the day that firmly applied to me because I was spending far too much time trying to work out how races were going to be run. 

For every one I got right, I got at least a dozen wrong and so I was backing horses thinking they had an inherent edge when they seldom did. 

It wasn't because I was bad at trying to work out what was going to happen in any race – it's not rocket science, after all – it was just that every race is different and every track is different, so what happens one day very seldom happens the next.

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