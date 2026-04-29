Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run

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Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Back in the day that firmly applied to me because I was spending far too much time trying to work out how races were going to be run.

For every one I got right, I got at least a dozen wrong and so I was backing horses thinking they had an inherent edge when they seldom did.

It wasn't because I was bad at trying to work out what was going to happen in any race – it's not rocket science, after all – it was just that every race is different and every track is different, so what happens one day very seldom happens the next.