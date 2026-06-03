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TippingPaul Kealy
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Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
Our expert looks for the ante-post value at the weekend
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
- 'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
- 'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
- 'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
- A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
- 'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
- 'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
- 'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
- A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday