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OpinionTom Segal
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Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up

Tom Segal delves into running plans for some of Ballydoyle's biggest stars

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Constitution River (Ryan Moore) wins the Dee Stakes at Chester
Constitution River could end up in the Derby or in the Prix du Jockey ClubCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Every season at this time of the year the Coolmore team must feel like kids in a sweet shop. They have so many cards to play that it is not a case of which of the top races are they going to win, more like which of their horses will win them. No doubt they could win the Derby and Oaks with a number of different horses, and here are my thoughts on where their stars are likely to end up.

Only recently MV Magnier repeated the famous Federico Tesio quote that "the thoroughbred exists because its selection has depended, not on experts, technicians or zoologists, but on a piece of wood: the winning post of the Epsom Derby". The Derby is the race the Coolmore team covet the most, and it would be so unlike them to miss the race with Constitution River and send him to France instead. 

Every year they run horses at Epsom who might not stay. Some do and some don't. Last year Delacroix and The Lion In Winter didn't stay the Derby trip and it would certainly be a change of strategy were Constitution River to miss Epsom for Chantilly, especially when Coolmore have two live chances of winning the Prix du Jockey Club in Hawk Mountain and Montreal, who have been on the French programme all along. 

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