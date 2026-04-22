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TippingPaul Kealy
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A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
The bet365 Gold Cup is the feature race at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
- 'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
- 'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
- 'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
- 'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
- 'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
- 'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
- 'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
- 'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections