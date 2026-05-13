Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams

The tail wags the dog with regards to the bloodstock and racing industries.

Take a look at this year’s Lockinge Stakes. Notable Speech is arguably only in training because he doesn't represent a commercial stallion prospect.

It seems crazy to say for a 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner, but he didn’t win as a juvenile and Darley have a plethora of milers already on their roster, including the emerging force that is Night Of Thunder, one of several by Dubawi.

With the exception of Rebel’s Romance, Godolphin don't have a deep crop of older horses, so it makes sense to keep him in training and as an experienced globetrotter he can represent their brand across the world.

The Lion In Winter: might not cut it at stud Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The main Ballydoyle pair The Lion In Winter and Expanded didn't achieve enough in their three-year-old seasons to suggest they'll ever make the cut with the cream of the crop at Coolmore, and similar comments apply to Jonquil for Juddmonte.

Of the remainder, Opera Ballo , Zeus Olympios and More Thunder are late-maturing types without Group 1s on their record and therefore wouldn't yet make enough appeal to breeders who favour speed and precocity in an already congested market.

A big year for any of those three would be sufficient for them to find a place at stud, but the same might not be true for Damysus . That's because Wathnan Racing don't have an established stud operation to feed, and the good news is they don't appear hellbent on building one.

While they had their first homebred foals on the ground last year and have the Superlative and Greenham Stakes winner Isaac Shelby standing at Newsells Park Stud, the organisation's racing adviser Richard Brown has been quoted as saying racing remains "absolutely the focus".

In comparison, Ballydoyle, Godolphin and Juddmonte all have to satisfy the demands of their respective breeding empires, meaning the best of their stock is either fast-tracked into the system and those who don't make the grade are sold elsewhere.

Horses like Haatem and Kind Of Blue could surely have been found places at stud had that been Wathnan's aim, while the spectacular five-time Group 1 winner Fallen Angel will also race on this season despite accruing tremendous value as a broodmare.

Fallen Angel: has more than earned her place at stud yet will race on in 2026 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A breeding-orientated organisation would arguably have retired their Flying Childers winner Aesterius at the end of his juvenile season, but he was at least given the chance to prosper as a three-year-old, for all that it didn't work out.

The same cannot be said for Persian Force, whose racing days were cut short as a two-year-old after winning the July Stakes and placing in a handful of Group 1s as Amo Racing tried to pad out their breeding portfolio.

Gelding doesn't seem to be a dirty word for Wathnan Racing. It didn't stop them shelling out huge sums for Courage Mon Ami, who faced the snip before he ran in the peacock colours, while Lazzat and Silawi both won Group 1s as geldings last year.

No-one would bemoan Damysus being sent to stud at the end of a glittering four-year-old career and the temptation to expand Wathnan's stallion interests may prevail, but a continuation of their current approach would be a massive boon for the sport.

It would mean the millions of pounds spent at the breeze-up sales and in their pre-Royal Ascot spending sprees would remain in circulation for longer and contribute to more compelling racing at the highest level.

The more we can see of horses like Damysus on track the better.

O'Brien set for another excellent season

Joseph O'Brien won five Grade 1s in the latest jumps season.

Solness, Talk The Talk, Home By The Lee (twice) and Zeus Power all scored at the highest level, which is a ridiculous record for a trainer whose primary focus is the Flat.

That suggests he'll do even better on the Flat this season and the early results have certainly been promising, with A Piece Of Heaven doing the business in Friday's Chester Cup.

O'Brien has also scooped several Classic trials, with Thundering On a pleasing winner of the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes and James J Braddock taking the scalp of Pierre Bonnard in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Thundering On (right): looks an each-way player in the Oaks at 20-1 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Thundering On is towards the top of my list in an Oaks market littered with questions. Of the protagonists, Amelia Earhart is quirky, Diamond Necklace is seemingly set for the Prix de Diane and Precise surely won't stay as a daughter of Starspangledbanner.

The O'Brien filly is beautifully bred and looks sure to stay and improve as a daughter of Frankel, so the 20-1 makes plenty of ante-post appeal.

It was suggested James J Braddock would be aimed at Royal Ascot rather than Epsom after his strong-staying victory, so it's perhaps wise to sit on your hands for now with regards to the 25-1 about him.

However, he shaped well behind Christmas Day in the Ballysax and the way he picked up in the final furlong on Sunday suggested he's a colt with plenty of ability who is just getting the hang of the game.

Connections are expecting him to be able to compete on the world stage, so he looks one to follow.

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