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Maddy Playle

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

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Maddy Playle
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
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Maddy Playle
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
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Maddy Playle
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
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Maddy Playle
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
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Maddy Playle
Defeats for Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard could make perfect sense - just ask Dan Skelton
Defeats for Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard could make perfect sense - just ask Dan Skelton
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Maddy Playle
It’s a strange thing to say about a Willie Mullins-trained horse - but this runner is overpriced in a Grade 1 at Aintree
It’s a strange thing to say about a Willie Mullins-trained horse - but this runner is overpriced in a Grade 1 at Aintree
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Maddy Playle
Calandagan's victory bodes well for one of racing's most enduring superpowers
Calandagan's victory bodes well for one of racing's most enduring superpowers
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Maddy Playle
The elitist Grand National has lost the magic which made it so great - plus a 33-1 shot to follow for the 2,000 Guineas
The elitist Grand National has lost the magic which made it so great - plus a 33-1 shot to follow for the 2,000 Guineas
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Maddy Playle
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
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Maddy Playle
He may no longer have the firepower of old but Paul Nicholls is still an outstanding trainer
He may no longer have the firepower of old but Paul Nicholls is still an outstanding trainer
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Maddy Playle
There were festival pointers and eyecatchers on Trials day - but it was this elite rider who shone brightest
There were festival pointers and eyecatchers on Trials day - but it was this elite rider who shone brightest
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Maddy Playle
Barry Connell's good old-fashioned trash talk adds a welcome dimension to racing's festival narrative
Barry Connell's good old-fashioned trash talk adds a welcome dimension to racing's festival narrative
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Maddy Playle
This is what sets Willie Mullins apart - and it could prove key to Sober's Supreme Novices' Hurdle challenge
This is what sets Willie Mullins apart - and it could prove key to Sober's Supreme Novices' Hurdle challenge
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Maddy Playle
Is it time racing took the big freeze into its own hands and imposed an enforced break in the season?
Is it time racing took the big freeze into its own hands and imposed an enforced break in the season?
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Maddy Playle
Dan Skelton can never be discounted in big races - and here are three of his runners worth backing for the Cheltenham Festival
Dan Skelton can never be discounted in big races - and here are three of his runners worth backing for the Cheltenham Festival
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Maddy Playle
How I'd try to solve the Constitution Hill conundrum - plus a 50-1 Champion Hurdle dark horse to keep on side
How I'd try to solve the Constitution Hill conundrum - plus a 50-1 Champion Hurdle dark horse to keep on side
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Maddy Playle
This is the jumps season that just keeps on giving - and it's not even Christmas yet
This is the jumps season that just keeps on giving - and it's not even Christmas yet
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Maddy Playle
From the Breeders' Cup to Melbourne, vet scratchings are becoming a major issue in big international events
From the Breeders' Cup to Melbourne, vet scratchings are becoming a major issue in big international events
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Maddy Playle
Match fitness was key at Cheltenham last weekend - and here are two beaten horses I expect to take a big step forward next time
Match fitness was key at Cheltenham last weekend - and here are two beaten horses I expect to take a big step forward next time
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Maddy Playle
padlock
Ayr triumph a deserved reward for all involved - plus my horse to follow for the jumps season
Ayr triumph a deserved reward for all involved - plus my horse to follow for the jumps season
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Maddy Playle
An unbeaten filly makes 1,000 Guineas appeal - plus my Arc fancy finally emerges in 25-1 shot for world-class trainer
An unbeaten filly makes 1,000 Guineas appeal - plus my Arc fancy finally emerges in 25-1 shot for world-class trainer
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Maddy Playle
Bizarre Juddmonte International will probably lose its crown as Flat race of the year, so which contest is in line to take its place?
Bizarre Juddmonte International will probably lose its crown as Flat race of the year, so which contest is in line to take its place?
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Maddy Playle
It's one of the finest tracks in Britain - so why are some of the fields at York's Ebor meeting so poor?
It's one of the finest tracks in Britain - so why are some of the fields at York's Ebor meeting so poor?
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Maddy Playle
These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

These juveniles looked something special at Royal Ascot - so hopefully their connections will consider taking the Group 1 plunge

icon
Maddy Playle
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
It's time to focus on Royal Ascot - this trainer-owner combination could hold the key to some ante-post value
icon
Maddy Playle
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
icon
Maddy Playle
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
icon
Maddy Playle
It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?
icon
Maddy Playle
Damysus a flagbearer in Lockinge as Wathnan do things differently to the other big teams
icon
Maddy Playle
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air
icon
Maddy Playle
Defeats for Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard could make perfect sense - just ask Dan Skelton
Defeats for Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard could make perfect sense - just ask Dan Skelton
icon
Maddy Playle
It’s a strange thing to say about a Willie Mullins-trained horse - but this runner is overpriced in a Grade 1 at Aintree
It’s a strange thing to say about a Willie Mullins-trained horse - but this runner is overpriced in a Grade 1 at Aintree
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Maddy Playle
Calandagan's victory bodes well for one of racing's most enduring superpowers
Calandagan's victory bodes well for one of racing's most enduring superpowers
icon
Maddy Playle
The elitist Grand National has lost the magic which made it so great - plus a 33-1 shot to follow for the 2,000 Guineas
The elitist Grand National has lost the magic which made it so great - plus a 33-1 shot to follow for the 2,000 Guineas
icon
Maddy Playle
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem
icon
Maddy Playle
He may no longer have the firepower of old but Paul Nicholls is still an outstanding trainer
He may no longer have the firepower of old but Paul Nicholls is still an outstanding trainer
icon
Maddy Playle
There were festival pointers and eyecatchers on Trials day - but it was this elite rider who shone brightest
There were festival pointers and eyecatchers on Trials day - but it was this elite rider who shone brightest
icon
Maddy Playle
Barry Connell's good old-fashioned trash talk adds a welcome dimension to racing's festival narrative
Barry Connell's good old-fashioned trash talk adds a welcome dimension to racing's festival narrative
icon
Maddy Playle
This is what sets Willie Mullins apart - and it could prove key to Sober's Supreme Novices' Hurdle challenge
This is what sets Willie Mullins apart - and it could prove key to Sober's Supreme Novices' Hurdle challenge
icon
Maddy Playle
Is it time racing took the big freeze into its own hands and imposed an enforced break in the season?
Is it time racing took the big freeze into its own hands and imposed an enforced break in the season?
icon
Maddy Playle
Dan Skelton can never be discounted in big races - and here are three of his runners worth backing for the Cheltenham Festival
Dan Skelton can never be discounted in big races - and here are three of his runners worth backing for the Cheltenham Festival
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Maddy Playle
How I'd try to solve the Constitution Hill conundrum - plus a 50-1 Champion Hurdle dark horse to keep on side
How I'd try to solve the Constitution Hill conundrum - plus a 50-1 Champion Hurdle dark horse to keep on side
icon
Maddy Playle
This is the jumps season that just keeps on giving - and it's not even Christmas yet
This is the jumps season that just keeps on giving - and it's not even Christmas yet
icon
Maddy Playle
From the Breeders' Cup to Melbourne, vet scratchings are becoming a major issue in big international events
From the Breeders' Cup to Melbourne, vet scratchings are becoming a major issue in big international events
icon
Maddy Playle
Match fitness was key at Cheltenham last weekend - and here are two beaten horses I expect to take a big step forward next time
Match fitness was key at Cheltenham last weekend - and here are two beaten horses I expect to take a big step forward next time
icon
Maddy Playle
padlock
Ayr triumph a deserved reward for all involved - plus my horse to follow for the jumps season
Ayr triumph a deserved reward for all involved - plus my horse to follow for the jumps season
icon
Maddy Playle
An unbeaten filly makes 1,000 Guineas appeal - plus my Arc fancy finally emerges in 25-1 shot for world-class trainer
An unbeaten filly makes 1,000 Guineas appeal - plus my Arc fancy finally emerges in 25-1 shot for world-class trainer
icon
Maddy Playle
Bizarre Juddmonte International will probably lose its crown as Flat race of the year, so which contest is in line to take its place?
Bizarre Juddmonte International will probably lose its crown as Flat race of the year, so which contest is in line to take its place?
icon
Maddy Playle
It's one of the finest tracks in Britain - so why are some of the fields at York's Ebor meeting so poor?
It's one of the finest tracks in Britain - so why are some of the fields at York's Ebor meeting so poor?
icon
Maddy Playle
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