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Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Bow Echo and True Love would likely have won wherever they were drawn at Newmarket
Johnny Dineen has been a breath of fresh air on the racing scene in the past few years. It's very hard to say anything about anything these days without social media caving in on you and that makes it extremely unusual to have someone around who simply doesn't care what they say or what the comeback will be.
However, I can't help feeling that I'm his opposite. For example, I'm pretty tall, eat lots of green things and seldom back favourites.
In his Racing Post column last weekend, Dineen suggested the two Classics at Newmarket were dominated by the draw, but I beg to differ.
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Published on inTom Segal
Last updated
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- Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
- Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
- Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
- I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
- I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck