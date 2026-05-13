Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Segal
premium

Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star

Bow Echo and True Love would likely have won wherever they were drawn at Newmarket

author image
Tipster
Bow Echo: an above-average winner of the 2,000 Guineas
Bow Echo: won the 2,000 Guineas under Billy LoughnaneCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Johnny Dineen has been a breath of fresh air on the racing scene in the past few years. It's very hard to say anything about anything these days without social media caving in on you and that makes it extremely unusual to have someone around who simply doesn't care what they say or what the comeback will be. 

However, I can't help feeling that I'm his opposite. For example, I'm pretty tall, eat lots of green things and seldom back favourites.

In his Racing Post column last weekend, Dineen suggested the two Classics at Newmarket were dominated by the draw, but I beg to differ.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inTom Segal

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTom Segal
more inTom Segal