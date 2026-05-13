Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star

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Johnny Dineen has been a breath of fresh air on the racing scene in the past few years. It's very hard to say anything about anything these days without social media caving in on you and that makes it extremely unusual to have someone around who simply doesn't care what they say or what the comeback will be.

However, I can't help feeling that I'm his opposite. For example, I'm pretty tall, eat lots of green things and seldom back favourites.

In his Racing Post column last weekend, Dineen suggested the two Classics at Newmarket were dominated by the draw, but I beg to differ.