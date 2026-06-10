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Tom Segal

Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot

Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot

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Tom Segal
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Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
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Tom Segal
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Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
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Weekender columnists
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It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
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Tom Segal
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Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
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Tom Segal
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Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
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Tom Segal
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Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
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Tom Segal
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Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
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Tom Segal
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I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
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Tom Segal
padlock
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
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Tom Segal
padlock
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
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Tom Segal
padlock
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
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Tom Segal
padlock
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
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Tom Segal
padlock
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
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Tom Segal
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Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
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Tom Segal
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Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
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Tom Segal
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Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
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Tom Segal
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Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
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Tom Segal
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Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
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Tom Segal
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I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
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Tom Segal
padlock
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
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Tom Segal
padlock
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
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Tom Segal
padlock
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
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Tom Segal
padlock
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot

Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot

icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
icon
Weekender columnists
padlock
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
icon
Weekender columnists
padlock
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
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