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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Tom Segal
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Weekender columnists
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
Tom Segal
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Tom Segal
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Weekender columnists
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
Tom Segal
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Tom Segal
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Tom Segal
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Tom Segal
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Tom Segal
I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
Tom Segal
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
Tom Segal
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
Tom Segal
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
Tom Segal
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
Tom Segal
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
Tom Segal
Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
Tom Segal
Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
Tom Segal
Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
Tom Segal
Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
Tom Segal
Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
Tom Segal
I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
Tom Segal
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
Tom Segal
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
Tom Segal
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
Tom Segal
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
Tom Segal
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Weekender columnists
Being the son of a legend isn't easy but Joseph O'Brien is making a good fist of it - and his fine year could continue at Royal Ascot
Tom Segal
Aidan O'Brien's dominance continues but Ballydoyle's main dangers at Epsom could lie close to home
Tom Segal
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Weekender columnists
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
Tom Segal
Epsom or Chantilly for Constitution River? I think I know where he's going to end up
Weekender columnists
It's so important to shut out the noise - otherwise you have your fingers burned like I did at York last week
Tom Segal
Why I disagree with Johnny Dineen over the draw being key in the Guineas - plus Ryan Moore's reaction suggests Chester winner is a star
Tom Segal
Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire
Tom Segal
Could this be the ultimate cheat code? Why late market moves on the Flat are a sign of how the race will be run
Tom Segal
Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out
Tom Segal
I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on
Tom Segal
I'm the cursed child when it comes to the National - so let's hope one of these three gives me a change of luck
Tom Segal
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
Tom Segal
I've got the solution to the Cheltenham Festival start fiasco - it's time to use the starting stalls
Tom Segal
Why the Eider has made me very nervous for what might happen at the Cheltenham Festival
Tom Segal
Want to be a better punter? Here's a key lesson to take on board from a Super Bowl winner
Tom Segal
Why being 'just a handicapper' can prove a big asset in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s
Tom Segal
Does newfangled race data make you a better punter? I doubt it
Tom Segal
Is this a changing of the guard? There is mounting evidence that one jumps powerhouse lacks their usual strength in depth
Tom Segal
Six of the best: here are three Flat horses and three jumpers who can take 2026 by storm
Tom Segal
Why I think this horse can turn the tables at Cheltenham in March - plus two others who are on my radar for the spring Nationals
Tom Segal
I fancy this horse to enhance his Gold Cup claims over Christmas - but this Cheltenham favourite has been overhyped
Tom Segal
This jockey has the temperament, calmness and confidence of Luke Littler and Harry Kane - but doesn't receive enough credit
Tom Segal
These novice chasers had me purring last week and look big players against the Willie Mullins Cheltenham hotpots
Tom Segal
Why we shouldn't always fall for horses who appear to be natural jumpers
Tom Segal
Badger Beers proves how front-runners are favoured in the big chases - remember where you read it first!
Tom Segal
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