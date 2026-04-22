Two newcomers stole the show last week - and it may have given us an early pointer to how this season will pan out

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All last season it was hard to make head nor tail of the juvenile form. One day a certain colt or filly would appear to be leading the pack, the next it would be something different. As a consequence many came to the conclusion that last year's two-year-olds weren't much good, and this season that opinion has been borne out.

The trials at Newmarket and Newbury last week told us very little. The Nell Gwyn and Fred Darling were won by exposed horses at 50-1 and 16-1 and the Craven and Greenham were dominated by two horses who had been well beaten in the Dewhurst. The two outstanding performances last week came from John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-olds who had not even set foot on the track as a juvenile, and I just wonder if that is a sign of how this season will pan out.

I'm The One and Water To Wine both look a cut above any of those who have run in the Classic trials in Britain, and while there are still plenty of trials to come, I'm The One is already favourite for the Oaks. John Gosden was unbelievably bullish about her after the race, suggesting she would go for a trial next before the Oaks. No wonder you can't get better than 7-2 anymore. Water To Wine doesn't appear to be going for the Derby, but the Epsom race isn't the be-all and end-all anymore, and it certainly wouldn't surprise me if he ended up being at least as good as the Derby winner.