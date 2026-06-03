A Derby outsider is firmly on my radar after last week served as a reminder to look beyond the obvious

Last week was all about staying present among the chaos – and that was not just because it ended with my sister’s hen do.

Before indulging in the best tequila rose shots and late-night piano bars Cambridge had to offer there was plenty of work to do, which fortunately for me came at various outdoor locations bathed in glorious sunshine.

Last Tuesday there was the luxury of a relatively tame 6am alarm for Epsom's gallops morning just up the road from where I live. The star attraction, Legacy Link, came in for glowing praise from her joint-trainer John Gosden and her rider Colin Keane.

However, one of the benefits of attending such events is that you can get closer to the action and gain far better insight compared to watching on TV or following via social media.

There was nothing wrong with what we saw from Legacy Link, but the cameras did not do full justice to the beauty of Ancient Egypt , who put himself firmly on my Derby radar.

Ancient Egypt: on the Derby radar Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Amo Racing's colt has a lot to prove as he is only rated 100 following a slightly odd Newmarket Stakes, which he won despite being sent off the 16-1 outsider of the field under Amo's second jockey Rowan Scott.

However, as you would hope for a 1.1 million guineas purchase, he is a gorgeous physical specimen and struck me as one of the best-looking colts I have seen in some time.

I am no conformation expert, but the way he prowled around the wash-down area instantly caught my eye, and the gallop with stablemate Vincenzo Peruggia was similarly pleasing.

While three-year-olds don’t tend to be fully furnished at this stage in the season, Ancient Egypt properly filled the eye, showed great agility and balance and had a lovely, relaxed attitude.

Handsome is as handsome does, but all of those qualities will stand him in good stead in the Derby, and he now has crucial course experience as well. A son of Frankel from the family of Oaks second Midday, there is every chance he will improve for the step up to a mile and a half.

I was swiftly won over and will be hoping his 16-1 odds become even juicier come raceday as he makes plenty of each-way appeal in a race his trainer saddled the 50-1 runner-up Lazy Griff last year.

Not every horse handled the occasion as well as Ancient Egypt, and while it may not have broken into the wider public consciousness, it became clear K Sarra did her Oaks claims no favours with the way she handled the course.

Ralph Beckett rather dryly suggested a meeting with her owners would be forthcoming, and the Cheshire Oaks third A La Prochaine would be most likely of his fillies to run on Friday.

Wednesday was spent manning the late shift from home, but Thursday meant a trip down the road to Sandown for the course's popular evening meeting, with the highlight a compelling running of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

There were Royal Ascot clues at the meeting, and Where Love Lives should definitely be on your radar for the Norfolk Stakes because his National Stakes success can be upgraded considerably.

The Kevin Ryan-trained juvenile broke well from the gates and showed promising early speed, which should stand him in good stead for a cavalry charge next month, but what was most encouraging was arguably the latter stage of the race, and it may not have been fully obvious to those not paying attention.

There was room for quite a lot of improvement in the final couple of furlongs because he slightly bunny hopped the path a furlong for home, meaning Kevin Stott had to get him rebalanced to renew his challenge.

Second, the front-running Bill The Bull drifted off the inside rail and leaned into his path afterwards, again forcing Stott to organise his mount to see off the closers who were running on from behind.

Ombudsman and Where Love Lives produced promising performances on Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Where Love Lives responded well to win despite those minor challenges and was quite a comfortable winner over Adaay Of Scarlett, who set a strong standard beforehand with wins at Newmarket and Ascot.

The feature race produced a wonderful result as Ombudsman just found enough to deny Gethin in a titanic battle, and while some may have been disappointed that the favourite could only win by a neck, there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

To my keen race-watching eye, he appeared to take a blow after hitting the front around a furlong and a half out, so it is to his credit that he managed to overcome a rival who had a recent run when they got racing so far out.

It should be remembered that he had to give Gethin 7lb and while that horse was rated 15lb inferior, he has long been considered a Group 1 animal if given the correct circumstances and it would be a surprise if he could not make the breakthrough this season.

Ombudsman: edged Gethin in the Brigadier Gerard Credit: Getty Images

Don’t forget Ombudsman was beaten in the same race on his reappearance last year before going on to have a spectacular summer, so even better could be within his compass this time around and the 5-2 for him to avenge last year's defeat in the Coral-Eclipse looks generous.

Similarly to Ancient Egypt, he commanded attention in the winner's enclosure, surveying the scene with real presence, and he ought to make a superb stallion when the time comes.

These nuggets of information served to remind me just how valuable going racing – or to a gallops morning – can be to inform your opinions.

While hopeful I can be forgiven for taking my eye off the ball slightly when otherwise engaged during a low-key racing weekend, here's hoping the earlier tidbits can pay off in my punting.

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