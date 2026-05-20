It started with an office game - but is this the most underrated trainer around?

Office conversations at the Racing Post are always interesting to say the least, and last week one of them revolved around trainers.

A group of us were nominating trainers who we believed to be overrated, about right or underrated, and while no names will be mentioned for the other categories, the weekend action made me even more confident in my underrated selection.

It was Clive Cox, whose Song Of The Clyde defied 18-1 odds to deny the much-hyped Albert Einstein in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. As an £85,000 yearling who landed the Harry's Half Million at York last year, he has long since paid for himself.

It is a familiar tale for the trainer, who consistently manages to win big races despite not having the backing of a superpower owner or access to the cream of the crop from the sales.

However, he is a wizard at training sprinters and has managed to mop up Group 1 races with Gilt Edge Girl, Reckless Abandon, Lethal Force, Profitable, Harry Angel, Golden Horde and Supremacy since taking out his licence.

Harry Angel: dual Group 1 winner was a star for Clive Cox Credit: Grossick Racing Photography 0771

And, as his landlord John Francome once told me, not only does he have a fabulous knack of turning geese into swans, he is able to produce stallions, with Kodi Bear arguably best of those plying their trade at the minute.

He always seems to deliver on the biggest stage at Royal Ascot, including with Nando Parrado, who landed the Coventry Stakes at 150-1 in 2020. You would really have thought we would have stopped underestimating the yard's runners by then.

He is by no means a one-trick pony, though, as My Dream Boat and more recently Ghostwriter have represented him with aplomb over middle distances, while one of his finest achievements was surely getting exposed handicapper Es Que Love to win the Group 2 Lennox Stakes in 2014.

Es Que Love: winner of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes for Clive Cox Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That said, if ever a race was made for a trainer then his would undoubtedly be the Commonwealth Cup, and this year he has two excellent chances as Coppull had long advertised his claims before Song Of The Clyde's weekend win.

He was an excellent juvenile as he won the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and arguably shaped best in the Group 1 Middle Park, when he was forced to quicken alone on a wing but finished off powerfully.

He had reportedly wintered well and was much stronger this campaign, and that certainly looked the case when he reversed Newmarket form with Wise Approach and Brussels at the start of the month.

The Pavilion Stakes is over the same course and distance as the Commonwealth Cup so represents the ideal trial, and Coppull impressed as he had to chase the front-running Ghost Mode on his own from a long way out.

While it looked as if he was going to get swallowed by more patiently ridden horses in the run to the line, he found more when joined by Midnight Tango and held on to score by a neck.

It’s always interesting to watch how horses pull up after the line and he refused to let the filly past afterwards, with the victory seemingly more comfortable than the official winning margin suggested.

Coppull (near side): looked a force to be reckoned with on his return at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

We will learn more in the William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes (2.58 ) on Saturday, but now may be the time to pounce on the 14-1 for the royal meeting before he is given the opportunity to further enhance his credentials.

The Commonwealth Cup is an open race with Albert Einstein holding sway at the top of the betting despite not managing to win since last May, while something looked amiss with Charles Darwin in the Lacken Stakes on Sunday.

Of the other Ballydoyle possibles, Gstaad and True Love will surely take up other engagements over a mile, while we will only find out if Venetian Sun has trained on at Haydock given she was a non-stayer in the 1,000 Guineas.

Call it destiny, but Coppull is only ever going to turn up in one race next month and he has already done plenty to suggest he has what it takes to give his trainer another Group 1 win.

When you consider the sort of blue-blooded firepower he is up against and the fact Coppull's sire is currently covering for just £5,000 a pop, there simply cannot be any doubt in Cox's standing as one of the most underrated trainers around.

Affair worth watching

Speaking of sprinters at Haydock on Saturday, I will be intrigued to see how last year's King Charles III winner American Affair gets on if lining up in the Group 2 William Hill Temple Stakes (3.30 ).

I am likely to be in the minority, but I was encouraged by what I saw from him on his first run since that Royal Ascot success in the Minster Stakes at York last Wednesday and Jim Goldie is known for running his horses back quickly.

As you would expect after such a long absence, American Affair raced with the choke out with Paul Mulrennan for the first part of the race, but he was still travelling strongly when his run was blocked just as he was beginning to challenge.

American Affair: ran an encouraging race on his reappearance at York Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Most of the other runners were under strong pressure at the time and while he got tired once in the clear and ultimately only beat three home, there was enough promise to suggest he can be competitive in big sprints this year.

While reluctant to wade in just yet, the 20-1 for him to retain his crown next month is certainly of interest.

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