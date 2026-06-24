The standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke - even the French were getting in on the act at Royal Ascot

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Royal Ascot is the best five days of racing anywhere in the world and last week was no different with some truly world-class performances.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Ombudsman , who is surely the best horse on the planet over a mile and a quarter, while Scandinavia and Trawlerman served up the race of the week in the Gold Cup. Then there was Bow Echo , who overcame all sorts of adversity to keep his unbeaten record intact in the St James's Palace.

However, just because it was Royal Ascot doesn't mean that everything is rosy in the British racing garden. I came away thinking that the two-year-old races were not as strong as they have been in the past, with the notable exception of Victorious in the Queen Mary, while the standard of sprinting in Britain has become a bit of a joke.