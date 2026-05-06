Emotions help create great sporting moments - and that's why Billy Loughnane's 2,000 Guineas win was a breath of fresh air

It will be a while before a Flat race produces as much joy as Saturday's 2,000 Guineas.

There has been change in jump racing's waters with Dan Skelton rewriting the record books, and there was a similar feeling of fresh energy in the air after Bow Echo’s brilliant strike on the Rowley Mile.

His trainer George Boughey may have already had a Classic to his name with Cachet in 2022, but there is more at stake when it comes to the careers of colts and another major win for him still resembled a refreshing break from the norm of Coolmore and Godolphin.

The Newmarket trainer cuts a composed figure but even his seemingly impenetrable mask of professionalism slipped upon launching fellow Newmarket trainer George Scott into the air with a celebratory hug, with an unsuspecting Hugo Palmer caught in the crossfire.

Most of the feelgood factor came from the 20-year-old winning jockey, though, as Billy Loughnane delivered a wonderful standing-out-of-the-irons celebration crossing the line and continued to exclaim his disbelief to onlookers afterwards.

"I can't believe I've just won the 2,000 Guineas," came the words as he made his way back to the winner's enclosure. It did not stop him rousing the crowd every handful of strides and pointing at his valiant horse in recognition. Seldom is such a display seen in the summer months.

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane share their elation after Bow Echo's win in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: John Grossick Racing

Frankie Dettori has retired and flying dismounts are a thing of the past, but Loughnane conjured up his own mix of magic and it was difficult not to get swept up in the elation of it all. His passion was utterly infectious and filled me with anticipation for the season ahead.

Billy’s father Mark, a trainer in his own right but otherwise with no connection to the winning horse, delivered another incredibly emotional and eloquent piece to ITV Racing’s Oli Bell, which made it even easier to share in the euphoria of a remarkable racing family.

The sheer jubilation all around served to remind just how sterile big-race celebrations in Flat racing can be. Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby are brilliant trainers and wonderful people, but the lid on their emotions is screwed tight. They approach winning and losing with the same admirable grace, their post-race interviews following the same polished format.

It is said with the utmost respect for their standing to say they have become spectacular losers, but that lack of jeopardy can be felt through the television screen. With Boughey and Loughnane, the opportunity and pressure presented by the race resembled something different altogether. It was impossible to disguise their combination of relief, surprise and delight.

It is those kind of emotions that help create truly great sporting moments, and another one of those occurred at Churchill Downs later that day when Cherie DeVaux became the first woman to win the Kentucky Derby as a trainer with Golden Tempo.

There were cheers, jumps, screams and hugs aplenty from DeVaux and her entourage as their longshot came with a thundering late challenge to deny Renegade, by the end of which the trainer confessed to blacking out. Dreams were realised and no time was spent pretending they weren't.

Sometimes journalists are guilty of overusing the question ‘what does this mean to you?’, but what was so invigorating in the cases of Loughnane and DeVaux is that no one needed to ask.

May match-ups

Chester's May meeting is always one of my favourites of the year and, having looked at the declarations for day one it appears we have been truly blessed.

While they are considered mere trials for the Oaks and Derby at Epsom, the two main contests (Cheshire Oaks and Chester Vase) could almost be considered mini runnings of those Classics given they have attracted the big guns from both Clarehaven and Ballydoyle.

Already hailed by some as the next Enable, the audaciously named I'm The One will take on Amelia Earhart in a proper clash for the Cheshire Oaks (2.35 ), and that may only be the prelude to another blockbuster with Water To Wine and Benvenuto Cellini doing battle in the Chester Vase (3.05 ) half an hour later.

Enable: won the 2017 Cheshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

The volume of Oaks support for I'm The One after her breathtaking debut at Newbury was quite remarkable and it will be interesting to see what happens to her price if she dishes out a similar beating to her nearest market rival on Wednesday.

As a 7-2 chance for Epsom she is already nearly half the starting price of Enable, who had another Ballydoyle behemoth standing in her way when Rhododendron was sent off favourite in 2017. Back in third was Alluringly, the dam of Sunday's 1,000 Guineas winner True Love.

If she really is to be the one, she has a hell of a lot to live up to.

Read more . . .

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