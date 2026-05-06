Pedigrees is one of the three key Ps required to work out many top races - and both Guineas pointed to a pre-eminent sire

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It's all so obvious now and I have yet to find a loser after the race, but didn't you think that the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas went exactly to script? The key, as is the case with nearly every top-class race run over a mile in Europe, was the three Ps: pace, preparation and pedigree.

What this weekend taught us is that the market is very accurate in relation to which horses can run the fastest. That is decipherable by form and speed analysis, but the other two Ps – preparation and pedigree – are never factored into the prices enough, because if anyone was prepared to listen, Aidan O'Brien told everyone that Precise wasn't going to win the Guineas due to her interrupted preparation, while Charlie Appleby seemed pretty lukewarm about Distant Storm in the 2,000 Guineas.

In contrast, George Boughey couldn't have been more clear that Bow Echo's preparation ahead of his easy win in the 2,000 Guineas had gone perfectly and he was coming into the race at fever pitch. Similarly, the first and second in the 1,000 Guineas had won trials and had good juvenile form. In fact, it could be argued that True Love had at least the second-best level of form and there can be no doubt she'd enjoyed a much better run into the race than stablemate Precise.