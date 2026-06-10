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Paul Kealy

'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
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Paul Kealy
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'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
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Paul Kealy
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'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
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Paul Kealy
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'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
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Paul Kealy
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A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
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Paul Kealy
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'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
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Paul Kealy
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'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
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Paul Kealy
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'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
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Paul Kealy
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This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
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Paul Kealy
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The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'If there's a festival winner in the field, it's him' - Paul Kealy eyes a strong bet on Trials day among his four Saturday fancies
'If there's a festival winner in the field, it's him' - Paul Kealy eyes a strong bet on Trials day among his four Saturday fancies
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Paul Kealy
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'He's very much the one to beat' - Paul Kealy with three picks for a weekend jam-packed with Cheltenham clues
'He's very much the one to beat' - Paul Kealy with three picks for a weekend jam-packed with Cheltenham clues
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Paul Kealy
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'He's clearly a horse going places' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips, including one considered a 'proper horse' by his trainer
'He's clearly a horse going places' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips, including one considered a 'proper horse' by his trainer
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Paul Kealy
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'He comes here in good form and looks attractively weighted' - Paul Kealy with three tips for the weekend
'He comes here in good form and looks attractively weighted' - Paul Kealy with three tips for the weekend
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Paul Kealy
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'He's the overpriced runner in the race' - Paul Kealy with an each-way play in the King George, plus a strong Welsh National fancy
'He's the overpriced runner in the race' - Paul Kealy with an each-way play in the King George, plus a strong Welsh National fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'He can be competitive if in the mood' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday picks at Ascot and Haydock
'He can be competitive if in the mood' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday picks at Ascot and Haydock
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Paul Kealy
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'He's the one with the potential to blow the race apart' - Paul Kealy with three picks for Cheltenham on Saturday
'He's the one with the potential to blow the race apart' - Paul Kealy with three picks for Cheltenham on Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

'His recent course form makes him look over-priced' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

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Paul Kealy
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Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
Paul Kealy with a horse 'tailormade for a big handicap' among five tips for Epsom on Saturday - including a Derby pick
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Paul Kealy
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'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
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Paul Kealy
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'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
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Paul Kealy
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'He has the potential to shorten if the draw is kind' - Paul Kealy looks ahead to the weekend and Royal Ascot
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Paul Kealy
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'He will surely have a big chance back up in trip' - Paul Kealy with four bets for a busy Saturday afternoon
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Paul Kealy
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'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
'His price shouldn't be this big' - Paul Kealy's three Newbury selections for Saturday include an each-way Lockinge fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
'She has been given a kind enough mark and this could tee her up for a Royal Ascot handicap' - Paul Kealy's five early Saturday tips
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Paul Kealy
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A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
A 25-1 bet365 Gold Cup fancy features among Paul Kealy's four ante-post tips for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
'He is very well handicapped despite his Cheltenham flop' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday picks including two for the Scottish Grand National
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Paul Kealy
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'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
'He's a class act with a lovely mark' - Paul Kealy has a strong Grand National fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
'It will be a surprise if he doesn't turn out to be incredibly well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five weekend tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
'He likes the ground and has an affinity with Doncaster' - Paul Kealy with two bets for Saturday's Lincoln
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Paul Kealy
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'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
'I'd be all over him if he runs here' - Paul Kealy casts his eye over all the Cheltenham handicaps
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Paul Kealy
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'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
'There's every chance we haven't seen the best of him yet' - Paul Kealy offers up four Saturday selections
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Paul Kealy
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'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
'They would be mad to turn down this opportunity' - Paul Kealy's ante-post plays for the Saturday action
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Paul Kealy
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This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
This chaser makes a fair amount of appeal against a Cheltenham hotpot at the weekend
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Paul Kealy
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The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
The Scilly Isles looks a potential humdinger - and it will take a good one to beat my fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'If there's a festival winner in the field, it's him' - Paul Kealy eyes a strong bet on Trials day among his four Saturday fancies
'If there's a festival winner in the field, it's him' - Paul Kealy eyes a strong bet on Trials day among his four Saturday fancies
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Paul Kealy
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'He's very much the one to beat' - Paul Kealy with three picks for a weekend jam-packed with Cheltenham clues
'He's very much the one to beat' - Paul Kealy with three picks for a weekend jam-packed with Cheltenham clues
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Paul Kealy
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'He's clearly a horse going places' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips, including one considered a 'proper horse' by his trainer
'He's clearly a horse going places' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday tips, including one considered a 'proper horse' by his trainer
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Paul Kealy
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'He comes here in good form and looks attractively weighted' - Paul Kealy with three tips for the weekend
'He comes here in good form and looks attractively weighted' - Paul Kealy with three tips for the weekend
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Paul Kealy
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'He's the overpriced runner in the race' - Paul Kealy with an each-way play in the King George, plus a strong Welsh National fancy
'He's the overpriced runner in the race' - Paul Kealy with an each-way play in the King George, plus a strong Welsh National fancy
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Paul Kealy
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'He can be competitive if in the mood' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday picks at Ascot and Haydock
'He can be competitive if in the mood' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday picks at Ascot and Haydock
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Paul Kealy
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'He's the one with the potential to blow the race apart' - Paul Kealy with three picks for Cheltenham on Saturday
'He's the one with the potential to blow the race apart' - Paul Kealy with three picks for Cheltenham on Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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