Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte pick up more Group 1 riches with another star filly as Blue Bolt continues rapid rise

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Blue Bolt continued her unbeaten season with victory in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, a second Group 1 victory of the summer as she confirmed the Falmouth form by again defeating Precise.

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old, who last month beat her Aidan O'Brien-trained rival by two lengths at Newmarket, made it four wins from four in 2026 with a half-length success under Colin Keane.

Owned by Juddmonte, Blue Bolt has now won seven of her ten career starts, having already this term landed the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood and Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"She's some filly, she really is," said Balding. "I wasn't very comfortable watching it. I thought we were beaten in the final furlong, but Colin judged it perfectly. She's got great physical strength for a filly, and that's her biggest quality. She's got great desire, so that also helps.

"Huge thanks to the team at home. Alfie Redman rides her at home, and she's not easy – she likes to take control, but he's really mastered her these last six months. She likes to get on with it, and she's a powerful traveller who knows her strengths. It's harnessing that in the right direction and Colin's done a fantastic job."

Juddmonte's Blue Bolt won the G1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville

Asked if the best is yet to come, Balding told Sky Sports Racing: "It could well be. The good thing with her is that she's effective on any ground. We always felt the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown was her race this year, so we won't lose sight of that."

It is a third Group 1 of the year for Balding, who won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Kalpana, and he added: "It's very rewarding. We've got a really good team at home and they deserve it."

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