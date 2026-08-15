Precise heads stellar cast of top milers in wide open Prix Jacques le Marois - but Bow Echo owners could still have her biggest danger

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The Prix Jacques le Marois does well each year to attract such competitive fields featuring plenty of overseas runners considering its proximity to the Sussex Stakes, the premier mile event at Glorious Goodwood.

Indeed, even the Sussex Stakes winner was due to line up before the announcement of Bow Echo’s retirement after a setback on Tuesday, which has taken a touch of gloss off the Deauville Group 1.

However, the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, who owned and bred Bow Echo, is still represented by the Karl Burke-trained Zeus Olympios .

The Night Of Thunder colt went through his three-year-old campaign unbeaten, notably beating Opera Ballo in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last September, and got his head back in front on his fourth start this season in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last month.

He seemed to appreciate that turning into a test of speed, and there is every chance this could too with no obvious front-runners in the field, and he is a big player on that form if he is able to back it up.

The possibility of a lack of pace will not be music to the ears of fans of More Thunder , who was doing all his best work at the finish when fourth behind Zeus Olympios on the round course at Ascot last time.

However, he does go particularly well on a straight track, as he showed when chasing home last year’s runner Notable Speech in the Lockinge and being beaten just half a length in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, and there is no doubt he has the ability to win this. He will need the gaps to open at the right time if he’s to do so under his usual waiting tactics, though.

The fact that unbeaten miler Bow Echo is not running also means we do get to see Thesecretadversary , who was heading to York before Tuesday’s news.

Thesecretadversary (right) was set to skip the Marois until Bow Echo's unexpected retirement was announced Credit: Edward Whitaker

The three-year-old has winning form at Deauville, having got the better of 1,000 Guineas winner True Love in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs last month when he had the opposing Rayif more than two lengths behind, and is one of just four previous top-level winners in the ten-runner field.

The biggest question mark for Thesecretadversary has to be the trip. His form figures over seven furlongs read 2221111, while his record at a mile is 556, albeit his last two runs came in the Newmarket and Irish Guineas behind Sussex Stakes one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad.

The pick of the Classic generation has to be Precise , who has chased home the progressive Blue Bolt on her last two starts in open-age company following her victories in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

Precise closed the gap from two lengths in the Falmouth to just half a length in the Prix Rothschild over this course and distance last time, likely helped by racing closer to the pace than she did at Newmarket, and that form is probably the standout here.

The Marois has been won by a British or Irish trainer nine times in the last decade and, with the home contingent and Japanese raiders not looking a potent force, Precise could well be the one to beat armed with not only weight-for-age but her fillies’ allowance too.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

'Zeus Olympios is there with a legitimate chance'

Bow Echo's shock retirement on Tuesday has left a significant void in the mile division and, with Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad sidelined with a superficial injury picked up in the Sussex Stakes, connections of both horses look elsewhere in a bid to land a race offering €1 million in prize-money and won by turf titans Kingman, Goldikova, Dubawi and Six Perfections this millennium.

Rather than Bow Echo, Zeus Olympios will represent the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and his bid for a first win at the top level comes off the back of a snug success in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot.

"We weren't sure whether to go for the Marois or the Moulin, but this race is attractive for a number of reasons," said Liam O'Rourke, who manages the racing and bloodstock interests of Sheikh Obaid. "We don't have Bow Echo to take on and he goes well on a straight track so we're looking forward to it.

"He's twice run at Group 1 level and acquitted himself with a lot of credit both times. He's reasonably drawn in stall six and he'll like the ground, so there's a lot in his favour."

Zeus Olympios runs in the same colours as Bow Echo Credit: Getty Images

Zeus Olympios is just 1lb shy of top-rated More Thunder on official figures, although O'Rourke acknowledged it was a big ask conceding 9lb in age and sex allowance to likely favourite Precise.

"It's a much more open field than it was without Bow Echo and Gstaad," he added. "More Thunder has beaten him and he's beaten More Thunder, but we'll see how they get on against Precise, who is very well in at the weights. She's not going to be easy to beat but I think we're there with a legitimate chance."

In the absence of Gstaad, Precise is a high-class replacement for trainer Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners. She followed up Classic success in the Irish 1,000 Guineas with victory in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot and lost little in defeat when a half-length second to Blue Bolt in the Prix Rothschild two weeks ago.

"She obviously only ran the weekend before last, but she's taking her races well and seems in good nick," said O'Brien. "It's an open race and we're very happy with our filly."

Sixpence (black cap): Japanese hope reported to have travelled over well

What they say

Hiroyasu Tanaka, trainer of Sixpence

He travelled over very well. He was able to work on Deauville’s straight course on Thursday and everything went very smoothly. He can sometimes look a little stiff, but his movement was very good and I don’t think the track will be a problem for him.

Ryo Takei, trainer of Strauss

This is his fourth overseas trip and this time he was able to travel with Sixpence, which helped a great deal. He worked on the track on Thursday and I thought the ground was very good and not as firm as we might have been expecting.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of More Thunder

I don't think he's had the rub of the green this season. Things just haven't fallen his way and I'm hoping for a change of luck. It's a shame Bow Echo won't be there but hopefully we'll be able to take advantage of that.

Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan Studs, owners of Rayif

We’ve always thought he was better on good, fast ground. He didn’t run a great race in the Prix Jean Prat but the jockeys said they didn’t go very fast and he wasn’t up with the pace. He's at least going into this race with a good preparation.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Thesecretadversary

With the way things panned out during the week we said we'd give it a go and head to France. His work has been good and we're about to find out whether he gets the mile or not.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

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