'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner

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Clive Cox is confident his "special" Royal Ascot winner Orthodox is back on track, with all roads leading to a crack at the Group 1 Prix Morny for the unbeaten juvenile.

The Havana Grey colt opened his account by winning a Salisbury maiden, a race that has produced three subsequent winners, before stepping up to Group 2 company and impressively landing the Norfolk Stakes at the royal meeting.

Orthodox has not been seen since his three-and-a-half-length success in June, having been forced to miss the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last month after scoping badly. However, he is back in full training and now preparing to line up for his biggest test yet at Deauville on August 23.

"We've been very pleased with him over the last week," said Cox, who trained Reckless Abandon to win the Norfolk, Robert Papin and Morny in 2012. "It was one of those things [missing Chantilly]. It's a well-travelled path we've used in the past, but we had a small hiccup. I'm pleased he's over that now and we're hopeful we're on track."

The manner of Orthodox's Royal Ascot success did not come as a surprise for Cox, who believes the future is bright for his promising youngster.

Orthodox: a winner for Rossa Ryan at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "We knew he was pretty special. As is the case with juveniles who have had one previous run, he's still very much in the infancy of his career and still learning the job. It was a big step to take, but he clearly took it admirably.

"This is a natural pathway of building through the season with a nice precocious individual like he is, but he's clearly special, and there's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead."

It will be a busy few weeks for the Lambourn trainer, who will also bid for Group 1 success in Britain with recent Listed winner Redorange , who is set to take his chance in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York's Ebor festival.

Cox said: "He's clearly very much at home on the track. He's come a long way in a short space of time this year, starting in handicaps but winning his Listed race with great authority at York. He's in really good order and we're looking forward to it.

"He's always shown us great promise, and as he's got stronger and more mature, he's stepped up a level. We're very happy he's in a good place."

Miss Kodi will also form part of the York team in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes, and Cox added: "She ran with great promise in the Princess Margaret after winning her maiden quite easily. She's very progressive and is moving forward well."

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