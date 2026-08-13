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Recent Ascot winner could give Bow Echo owners a consolation boost with ten still in line for Sunday's €1m Jacques le Marois
Zeus Olympios is set to line up in Sunday's €1 million Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois with the chance to provide Bow Echo's owners with some compensation after their unbeaten star was retired through injury this week.
Both horses were bred and owned by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and, while the operation suffered a huge setback on Tuesday following the Bow Echo news, Zeus Olympios's trainer Karl Burke believes the Night Of Thunder colt has "a great chance" in the Deauville Group 1.
Zeus Olympios has produced a series of creditable displays behind Opera Ballo, Notable Speech and Ten Bob Tony this season, and he got his head in front for the first time since last season's Joel Stakes when Sam James steered him to victory in the Summer Mile over Ascot's round course last month.
Clifford Lee will be back aboard for the Marois up Deauville's straight mile, and Burke expects a big performance.
"He’s in good form and I think he’s getting stronger," said Burke after Zeus Olympios featured among a likely field of ten runners on Thursday. "He’s two or three kilos heavier than he has been all summer and he looks a more mature horse."
He added: "I think there’s every chance that we’d have run even if Bow Echo had still been going. We’ve been preparing him for it and he’s on his way now. He looks in good shape.
"We’re just learning a bit more about the horse each time and I think he’s getting stronger, and that’s helping him in his races. I think he goes there with a great chance."
The two colts taken out of the race at Thursday's penultimate declaration stage were Amo Racing's Power Blue and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Puerto Rico, whose stablemate Precise leads most bookmakers' lists following her narrow defeat behind Blue Blot at Deauville this month.
Thesecretadversary remains on course to attempt a Deauville Group 1 double, following his success over seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat. Trainer Fozzy Stack will be attempting to emulate his countryman Ken Condon, who won the Marois in 2019 with Romanised who stepped up to a mile after taking the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh over seven furlongs.
Likely field for Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois
Zeus Olympios Karl Burke
Dreamliner Stephane Wattel
Sixpence Hiroyasu Tanaka
Strauss Ryo Takei
More Thunder William Haggas
No Lunch Christophe Ferland
Sir Tommy Cen Patrik Olave Valdivielso
Rayif Francis Graffard
Thesecretadversary Fozzy Stack
Precise Aidan O'Brien
Prix Jacques le Marois, Sunday August 16.
Paddy Power: 3 Precise, 10-3 More Thunder, Zeus Olympios, 7-2 Thesecretadversary, 5 Rayif, 10 Sixpence, 33 Dreamliner, No Lunch, Strauss, 50 Sir Tommy Cen.
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