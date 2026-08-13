'I think he’ll improve big time' - Crisfords and Valmont hit big payday as I Will Be King takes Arqana Sales riches

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I Will Be King made a fine impression when taking the valuable Arqana Series colts' and geldings' race for newcomers at Deauville under a positive ride from Hector Crouch.

Carrying the Valmont colours, Crouch kicked just after halfway in the seven-furlong race, worth €160,000 in total prize-money and the first of four big pots on the evening restricted to horses who went through the Arqana ring.

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford said: "We’re really happy with him. This is all for unraced horses so it’s always hard to gauge what’s in the race. But he’s always pleased us at home. We felt that whatever he did today, he’ll improve.

"He’s still quite immature and he’s a big horse. He travelled well, Hector kicked him to the front and he was just a bit unsure of himself. But he took a couple of lengths out of the field around the furlong marker and I think he’ll improve, big time.

"He looks like he wants a mile and he needs experience. But he’s a really nice horse."

I Will Be King was bought for €250,000 at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale in May by regular Valmont talent scout, Alex Elliott, and kicked off a quickfire double for his sire, Ten Sovereigns, who was also responsible for the winner in the fillies' newcomers' race, Malikat Al Remal .

Chotard has Group 1 dreams for Master Man

The €260,000 Criterium d'Ete for two-year-olds went the way of Master Man , who proved a popular winner for Marseille-based Richard Chotard and his enthusiastic band of eight owners.

Master Man (near) and Anthony Crastus win the Arqana Criterium d'Ete Credit: Zuzana Lupa

Despite only getting up by a short head under Anthony Crastus, Master Man could be set for some bigger assignments this autumn.

"He took a while to hit top gear and I think he needs further than 1,300 metres [six and a half furlongs]," said Chotard. "He’ll be taken out of the Morny and we’ll go to the Prix La Rochette.

"If that goes well he’ll take up his entry in the Lagardere, if not he’ll run in the Arqana Criterium over 1,600 metres the same weekend. But his real race will be the Criterium International over 1,600 metres [a mile] at Saint-Cloud."

Quick return on Gazi investment

Gazi provided a fast return for owner Richard Ng after taking the €260,000 Arqana Series 3YO Race, a matter of weeks after being bought from Al Shaqab at the July Horses In Training Sale.

Gazi and Pierre-Charles Boudot after their 3YO success Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Ng's longtime racing manager Rupert Pritchard-Gordon said: "He ran well the other day at Chantilly and saw out the mile and a quarter well so as he was qualified for this race we thought it made sense."

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