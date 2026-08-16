Rayif powers home to deny British and Irish challengers and claim his second Group 1 win in Prix Jacques le Marois

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Francis Graffard added another Group 1 success to his extensive CV when Classic winner Rayif roared back to form to down challengers from Britain, Ireland and Japan in a cosmopolitan edition of the Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois.

An established force on the global stage following two wins in the King George at Ascot, success in the Japan Cup and a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on home turf, Graffard followed up last Sunday's strike in the Prix Maurice de Gheest with Samangan as Rayif showed a potent turn of foot to land the €1 million Marois.

It marked a return to his best for the Aga Khan Studs-owned three-year-old, who had looked a colt of considerable potential when landing the Poule d’Essai des Poulains earlier in the season but was below that form when fifth in last month's Prix Jean Prat.

"I have a dream job at the moment," said Graffard as his golden run continued. "He's a very smart horse. He's very laid back at home, but he knows what he's doing and he's very game. Everybody was saying he's a soft ground horse, but you need to keep trying. To find a place at stud they need to be performing at this level.

"The Jacques le Marois is a very famous race, probably the second-most famous race in France after the Arc, so it's a wonderful one to win."

Given a confident ride by Mickael Barzalona, Rayif was one of the last to make his move but when he did he was able to show a decisive gear change to edge out runner-up Zeus Olympios, with the well-supported Precise in third.

“He ran pretty well the other day with excuses and he was in top form," said Graffard. "Over that course, you need a perfect trip, and we had the perfect trip today. He travelled really well and picked up really nicely.

"When he got challenged, I was hoping he was going to maintain his advantage, and he did. He was very tough at the end."

Barzalona was happy to take cover as the field split into two groups early, with Japanese raiders Sixpence and Strauss opting to stay stands' side, while the remainder of the field followed Christophe Soumillon aboard Thesecretadversary racing towards the far side of the track.

Clifford Lee, riding Zeus Olympios, and Ryan Moore on Precise were among the first to play their hands, but Rayif was always travelling within his comfort zone and he made up ground swiftly and smoothly once Barzalona angled him into daylight.

"Once he found his rhythm he travelled very easily," said the winning rider. "I had a few nice horses in front of me, who I knew could take me closer to the front line. When I asked him to do the job, he did it very well and won the race in a nice way. He seems like he's improved since the Guineas and he's just a very good horse who can go wherever."



Having missed the St James's Palace Stakes with a setback after his win in the French 2,000 Guineas, Rayif finished fifth behind Thesecretadversary in the Jean Prat but had no issue turning the tables on this occasion.

"We had plenty of excuses last time," Barzalona told Sky Sports Racing. "They went very slow and the first three horses throughout the race were the first three home at the line. That was frustrating but we were expecting a huge run today and he proved he's a proper horse."

There is no shortage of options over a mile for the winner, although Graffard said he would not be scared to drop back to the Jean Prat trip of seven furlongs if the right opportunity presented itself.



"It depends if we decide to go to the Moulin, or if we give him time, and the Prix de la Foret can be an option for him," said the winning trainer. "I wouldn't be afraid to drop him back in distance and we know he can handle soft ground."

Zeus Olympios went down fighting in second and his trainer Karl Burke is confident the colt has a Group 1 within his compass.

"We've always thought and hoped he'd produce that sort of performance in a Group 1," said Burke. "He's getting stronger and I think he'll continue improving physically. If he doesn't win his Group 1 this year, he'll certainly get one next year."

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