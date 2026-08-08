Old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in Deauville speed test

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Johnny Murtagh has spent well over a decade knocking his head against the wall that is Ballydoyle, and it is his former employer who arguably presents the biggest challenge to his Take Charge Star winning a first Group 1 in the ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest over the unique trip of six and a half furlongs.

Aidan O'Brien saddles 1,000 Guineas winner True Love , who was dropped back in trip on her most recent start when second in the Prix Jean Prat over an extra half a furlong of the Deauville straight than she will encounter here.

On a line through Jean Prat winner Thesecretadversary, who just got the better of Take Charge Star in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, there is almost nothing to split the two Irish-trained horses.

Murtagh said: "I've given him plenty of time to get over his exertions at Ascot. We've tried a mile a couple of times and he's travelled into it before not staying. I was very happy with his run in the Jersey over seven furlongs and I don't see the slightly shorter trip being a problem."

Aidan O'Brien is hoping for a truer test of speed for Classic heroine True Love after the daughter of No Nay Never just ran out of road in the Jean Prat.

"She’s in good form," said O'Brien. "It was a bit of a mess of a race the last day where the winner controlled it. It’s back to six and a half furlongs compared to seven that day. We think she won’t mind the drop back – she's a Queen Mary winner and Cheveley Park winner."

Locals can hold their own

The notion that French trainers are usually handed a lesson by their British and Irish peers when it comes to sprinting has been severely tested in this race over recent years.

While the Prix Morny for two-year-olds remains almost the unique preserve of the visitors, four of the last five runnings of the Maurice de Gheest have gone to the home team.

With the first three from both the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and the July Cup all missing, there is once again a chance that the best British and Irish sprinters have been diverted elsewhere – or in the case of Venetian Sun, misfortune has intervened – and the likes of Stolen Kiss and Samangan have both the ability and the course experience to get involved.

Samangan: ability to get involved for Francis Graffard Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Unusually, the line-up is dominated by three-year-olds, and both Take Charge Star and True Love boast obvious claims, while on his last three starts Division has not been too far behind Venetian Sun, who would surely be favourite.

Of the older brigade, Stolen Kiss continues to improve with every start, while the George Boughey-trained Rosy Affair and Mise En Boite for the upwardly mobile Xavier Blanchet both have the form to take a hand.

What they say

Pauline Chehboub, manager for Gousserie Racing, part-owners of Stolen Kiss

He has already shown a liking for the straight track at Deauville. His trainer has been very happy with him since running fourth at Royal Ascot.

Xavier Blanchet, trainer of Mise En Boite

I'm looking forward to seeing him on this straight track and taking on horses of a higher level. He developed well physically from three to four.

Anthony Stroud, racing and bloodstock adviser to Shapoor Mistry, owner of Rosy Affair

She’s ultra-consistent, so we thought it well worth having a go. Six and a half is a leap into the unknown but she’s in good form.

Pierre Groualle, trainer of Summer Sail

He prefers a flat track and stays no further than 1,400 metres, so it's quite difficult to build a programme for him. I'm very pleased with him but he has to prove he's up to this level.

Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan Studs, owner of Samangan

I don’t think he was 100 per cent at the beginning of the year and he’s picked up with racing. He’ll need to go forward again but he likes fast ground and he handles that straight course very easily.

Violaine de Barmon, racing manager to Al Shaqab, owner of Afandy

He worked very well in the week so it's all systems go, and Cristian Demuro knows him well. He won the Prix Djebel on the straight track at Deauville, so we know it will suit him.

Francis Graffard, trainer of How Are You

There was nothing for him until the end of the month and I've no problem taking on the older horses. When he's been beaten, he's generally had decent excuses.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Wise Approach

He's drawn on a wing again, but if things go his way, he should run a big race. True Love and Stolen Kiss appear to be the main contenders, but it looks an open race outside those two.

Wise Approach: "If things go his way he should run a big race"

Richard Brown, representative of Wathnan Racing, owners of Division

He's drawn in the middle here, which I think will suit him better as a hold-up horse. William Haggas reports him in good form.

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