Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

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Amy Murphy and Solario Racing will have to weigh up whether Victoire Magique should take his place in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 12 after the progressive colt came from off the pace to land the Listed Prix Michel Houyvet under Cristian Demuro.

Last seen chasing home Space Waltz in the Group 3 Prix du Lys over 1m4f, Victoire Magique relished the step up to 1m7f.

"Today was definitely the best performance of his career so far," said Murphy. "He’s hopefully learning to race and he certainly wouldn’t have had that turn of foot six months ago, he’s maturing into a wonderful racehorse.

"He’s owned by an English syndicate and he’s their first horse in France, so what a horse to start with. We’re very much enjoying the journey and he’ll probably go to the Chaudenay on Arc weekend.

Murphy added: "This race gets you a free first entry for the St Leger. We could look at that as well but the Chaudenay is certainly the target for the end of the season."

Drazinda is all speed

Drazinda showed that contesting the Queen Mary on just her second start was far from a forlorn project when running down Vollering and favourite Social Symbol to take the Listed Prix de la Vallee d'Auge.

Drazinda and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Prix de la Vallee d'Auge Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Princess Zahra Aga Khan's daughter of Sioux Nation holds an entry in the Prix de l'Abbaye and while that might not be her most likely target, Drazinda - who hails from the family of the same owner's multiple stakes-winning miler Darjina - could yet be asked to tackle Group 1 company before the season is out.

"She's a ton of speed and a lot of energy and the job has been to get her to drop the bit early in her races," said the Aga Khan Studs' racing manager, Nemone Routh. "If she travels like she did there, I think she'll stay a little bit further.

"She took the Queen Mary well having been drawn on the wrong side, where she was far from embarrassed and learned plenty. She's in the Morny and that comes up quick, and she's also entered in the Abbaye, though I have no idea whether that's on the agenda.

"We have options if we think she'll stay six furlongs and I imagine she'll be put in the Cheveley Park as well."

Mazzala remains unbeaten

Mazzala landed the Group 3 Prix de Reux at Deauville Credit: Racing Post/Burton

He may have been carrying the second colours of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer but the Yann Barberot-trained Mazzala continued his rapid ascent up the ranks when making it four from four in the Group 3 Prix de Reux under Alexis Pouchin.

"Mazzala was getting a lot of weight as a three-year-old but what really pleased me was the fact he won quite easily, and I think he's a good horse," said racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau. "We'll see how he comes out of this but the programme would suggest the Grand Prix de Deauville in three weeks, and Yann is based here and will be in a good position to judge whether we go that way."

Mazzala would have a guaranteed spot in the Caulfield Cup thanks to this success but Bureau was cautious about expressing a strong opinion about that option for the gelded son of Frankel.

Canneza earns first Listed win for Louis Blanchet

Louis Blanchet (left) with Canneza after her victory in the Prix Isola Bella Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Former boss Mark Johnston was one of the first to congratulate Louis Blanchet on his maiden Listed win after Canneza sprang something of a surprise in landing the Listed Prix Isola Bella at odds of 51-1.

"When we bought her this was the target we identified along with her Australian owner/breeder, Mr [Gary] Johnson," said Blanchet. "His agent Johnny McKeever has been charged with identifying good European fillies that we might be able to add some value to before then sending them to Mr Johnson to breed down there."

It could be a big weekend for the Blanchet family, with Louis's brother Xavier saddling Mise En Boite in Sunday's Prix Maurice de Gheest.

"It's important for the family as a whole and for our individual businesses and I'm trying to be a trainer who can compete at the highest level. Having won a Listed race I'm still one rung below my brother, and I hope he can win a Group 1 tomorrow."

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