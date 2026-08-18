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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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The road to the Arc: how are the favourites shaping up and where will they run before the Longchamp showstopper?

France correspondent Scott Burton runs the rule over the leading Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe contenders before a crucial few weeks determines the ante-post market

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There is just over six weeks to go until Europe's biggest and richest Flat race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4. 

York's Ebor festival kicks off a crucial few weeks in the build-up to the €5 million Group 1, with Arc Trials day on September 6 and Irish Champions Festival a week later potentially offering a lot more clues and reshaping the ante-post market.



Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting


Daryz7-2
Constitution River8-1
Diamond Necklace8-1
Kalpana12-1
Thundering On14-1
Estrange16-1
Maltese Cross16-1
20-1 bar

Daryz - the king whose crown rests heavy?

Daryz carried an air of invincibility into Royal Ascot after two brilliant performances over distances well shy of the demands posed by the Arc, but finished a leaden-footed third to Ombudsman. 

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France correspondent

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