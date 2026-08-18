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The road to the Arc: how are the favourites shaping up and where will they run before the Longchamp showstopper?
France correspondent Scott Burton runs the rule over the leading Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe contenders before a crucial few weeks determines the ante-post market
There is just over six weeks to go until Europe's biggest and richest Flat race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4.
York's Ebor festival kicks off a crucial few weeks in the build-up to the €5 million Group 1, with Arc Trials day on September 6 and Irish Champions Festival a week later potentially offering a lot more clues and reshaping the ante-post market.
|Daryz
|7-2
|Constitution River
|8-1
|Diamond Necklace
|8-1
|Kalpana
|12-1
|Thundering On
|14-1
|Estrange
|16-1
|Maltese Cross
|16-1
|20-1 bar
Daryz - the king whose crown rests heavy?
Daryz carried an air of invincibility into Royal Ascot after two brilliant performances over distances well shy of the demands posed by the Arc, but finished a leaden-footed third to Ombudsman.
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Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Last updated
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- York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
- The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
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- Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
- Epsom and Glorious Goodwood winner out to defy 30lb handicap rise at York and tee up end-of-season Group 1 bid
- York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
- The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
- Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
- Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner