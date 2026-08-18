The road to the Arc: how are the favourites shaping up and where will they run before the Longchamp showstopper?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There is just over six weeks to go until Europe's biggest and richest Flat race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 4.

York's Ebor festival kicks off a crucial few weeks in the build-up to the €5 million Group 1, with Arc Trials day on September 6 and Irish Champions Festival a week later potentially offering a lot more clues and reshaping the ante-post market.





Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting



Daryz 7-2 Constitution River 8-1 Diamond Necklace 8-1 Kalpana 12-1 Thundering On 14-1 Estrange 16-1 Maltese Cross 16-1 20-1 bar



Daryz - the king whose crown rests heavy?

Daryz carried an air of invincibility into Royal Ascot after two brilliant performances over distances well shy of the demands posed by the Arc, but finished a leaden-footed third to Ombudsman.