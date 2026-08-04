'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double

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George Boughey has not ruled out a quick turnaround for Bow Echo after his unbeaten superstar bounced out of his exhilarating victory at last week's Glorious Goodwood "as fresh as paint" to set up a potential outing in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday week.

The three-year-old overcame a troubled passage for the second time in a row to deny Gstaad and become the first horse since Frankel to complete the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble in the same season – and he could now attempt to do something his famous predecessor did not by landing a Group 1 in France.

Were he to follow up in the €1 million Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, the son of Night Of Thunder would be the first since Kingman in 2014 to complete the Sussex-Marois double.