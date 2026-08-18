'The quality in the race is amazing, so we are definitely challengers' - learn more about Francis Graffard's dark horse in the International   

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

If the name Zaydann doesn't ring too many bells among the other superstars in the Aga Khan Studs team then that's hardly surprising, considering the careful campaign Francis Graffard has given the lightly raced four-year-old.

But Graffard and the emerald green team could hardly be in better form, having sent out Samangan and Rayif to score in the feature races on successive Sundays at Deauville, while their total of four different Group 1 winners in Europe this season is only bettered by Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners.

Zaydann's first attempt at Group company ended in a cosy success last time at Vichy, at the end of a race in which the leaders crawled and Mickael Barzalona had to make up plenty of ground from an unpromising position on a surface which had dried out considerably from its official description of 'souple', or soft.

And in terms of handling the buzzy atmosphere of the Ebor meeting, the Grand Prix de Vichy was probably a better preparation than most, coming in front of a festival crowd and under floodlights.

When announcing that Zaydann would be heading to York rather than taking another incremental step up the ladder, connections emphasised they were on a fact-finding mission, and there is no getting away from the fact that his peak Racing Post Rating of 117 doesn't even guarantee that he would beat the pacemakers Devil's Advocate and Action, were those two running on their own account.

But Graffard doesn't deal in social runners and this exquisitely bred son of Dubawi - out of a daughter of Zarkava - looks likely to have more to offer than he has been able to show thus far.

"Zaydann is a progressive type who is still unexposed," said Graffard. "Ten furlongs on good ground is perfect for him, and he is in top condition.

"Now the quality in the race is amazing, so we are definitely challengers!"

Analysis - 'He's only rated 2lb below Calandagan before he finished second here'

The Grand Prix de Vichy might not be an obvious source of future Group 1 performers, but Zaydann was impressive when winning the Group 3 contest last month. He registered a Racing Post Rating of 117 and only two horses have bettered that in the race since 2010.

They were multiple Group 1 winner Cirrus Des Aigles, who recorded 123 in 2011, and the following year it was No Risk At All who reached 120. He was placed in a Group 1 himself.

That gives an idea of the potential that Zaydann possesses and he is only 2lb lower on RPRs than stablemate Calandagan was rated before his second in this race two years ago. Zaydann is also significantly higher than Arc hero Daryz, who was rated just 111 when he challenged for the International last year.

Zaydann clearly could be top class and is improving all the time, but the quality of the races he has won remains some way below those of Ombudsman and Constitution River, and on evidence we have seen so far he will have to improve significantly to compete with them.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway, rating by Jonny Pearson

Read more York Raceday Intel:

3.00 York: The Great Voltigeur has become a standout trial for the St Leger - but who will come out on top as O'Brien, Haggas and Gosden clash?

3.35 York: Juddmonte International set to thrill us again as Ombudsman and Constitution River head star-studded line-up for racing's world championship

'He's got an electric change of gear' - our top tipsters share their views on a thrilling Juddmonte International clash

'The quality in the race is amazing, so we are definitely challengers' - learn more about Francis Graffard's dark horse in the International

'York will suit him and it's great Ryan Moore can ride' - three horses to back and key trainer insight for day one of the Ebor meeting

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.