'What a machine - he’s probably the best I've trained' - Coolmore juvenile earns high praise from trainer after extending unbeaten record

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Christopher Head declared his Coolmore-owned juvenile Avec Toi “probably the best I have trained” after extending his unbeaten record in a Group 3 on the Prix Jacques le Marois undercard at Deauville.

Avec Toi was a four-length winner on his debut at Saint-Cloud in June and made all in Listed company at Deauville last month.

Pierre-Charles Boudot’s mount, who runs for the Coolmore partners and Westerberg, was sent off the 7-10 favourite for his first try at Group company in the Aga Khan Studs-sponsored Prix Francois Boutin and left his four rivals, including three from Britain, in his wake.

Avec Toi’s last furlong was his most impressive as he stretched clear for a four-length success over the Oliver Cole-trained Silver Dominion – the race's biggest winning margin since the Pat Eddery-trained Hearts Of Fire won by five and a half lengths when it was run as a Listed contest in 2009.

Head, who has trained seven Group 1 winners including the likes of Blue Rose Cen, Big Rock, Ramatuelle and Maranoa Charlie, said: “He’s really an incredible horse. What a machine! He’s been like this since the beginning of the season and we don’t know the limits [of his ability]. He’s just sky high.

“I love the No Nay Nevers. We’re really lucky with his attitude because he’s so relaxed and already looking like a three-year-old or older in that respect. That’s one of his strengths that will help him for the rest of this season and next year.

“Whether it’s around a bend, or on any ground, he’s really good.”

Head is targeting the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere with Avec Toi on Arc day at Longchamp on October 4 and the talented two-year-old could gain some course experience beforehand in the Prix La Rochette on September 6.

“We need to discuss with the owners whether we run him again before the Lagardere,” said Head on Sky Sports Racing. “There’s a possibility he could run in the Prix La Rochette beforehand but we will discuss it.

“The Breeders’ Cup is another option later in the year but we will discuss with the lads about what they want to do. It’s for them to decide – he can go anywhere I think. He’s really a top-class horse. He’s probably the best I have trained.”

Analysis: Superlatives may prove premature

By Richard Birch, tipster

I can understand why some people will start reaching for the superlatives about a two-year-old colt who is unbeaten in three starts and bolted up by four lengths on the most recent of them.

It’s the modern way. Win three races, and you’re a potential champion; lose the next two, and you’re useless.

Judged on today’s Deauville Group 3 win, I very much doubt Avec Toi is a potential champion; nor is he useless.

Before getting over-excited, remember the runner-up Silver Dominion was beaten in an Ascot Listed race last time.

We are talking about Group 3s and Listed races. Avec Toi has a long, long way to climb before I can even begin to think about hailing him as something out of the ordinary.

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