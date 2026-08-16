Francis Graffard set to roll the dice with progressive colt who could spring a 'surprise' in Juddmonte International

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Exciting French colt Zaydann is bidding to become the next superstar for Aga Khan Studs this term, but first he must face a formidable challenge in his first Group 1 test against Ombudsman and Constitution River in the Juddmonte International .

Francis Graffard is yet to win York's showpiece contest, but it is not for want of trying having sent two top-class operators to the race in recent years in Calandagan and Daryz.

While Calandagan finished just a length behind winner City Of Troy in 2024 at 13-2, Daryz was last on his Juddmonte appearance last year, when a 14-1 shot, yet went on to win the Arc just over a month later under returning jockey Mickael Barzalona.