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Francis Graffard set to roll the dice with progressive colt who could spring a 'surprise' in Juddmonte International
Exciting French colt Zaydann is bidding to become the next superstar for Aga Khan Studs this term, but first he must face a formidable challenge in his first Group 1 test against Ombudsman and Constitution River in the Juddmonte International.
Francis Graffard is yet to win York's showpiece contest, but it is not for want of trying having sent two top-class operators to the race in recent years in Calandagan and Daryz.
While Calandagan finished just a length behind winner City Of Troy in 2024 at 13-2, Daryz was last on his Juddmonte appearance last year, when a 14-1 shot, yet went on to win the Arc just over a month later under returning jockey Mickael Barzalona.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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- 'We think she's a very smart filly' - there's another red-hot Irish rival for Kalpana to worry about in the Yorkshire Oaks
- 'He's got the brain for it' - Amy Murphy targeting stable star at York's Half Million as she looks to book Breeders' Cup spot
- Ed Bethell has Group 1 debut aim for lightly raced Wathnan-owned prospect - but is hoping for rain at York
- Willie Carson, Jim Crowley and Oisin Murphy have won six Internationals between them - and they all agree on this year’s winner
- Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins
- 'We think she's a very smart filly' - there's another red-hot Irish rival for Kalpana to worry about in the Yorkshire Oaks