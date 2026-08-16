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York Ebor festival
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Francis Graffard set to roll the dice with progressive colt who could spring a 'surprise' in Juddmonte International

Francis Graffard: pictured before Calandagan's second at Ascot
Francis Graffard: sends Zaydann to the Juddmonte InternationalCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Exciting French colt Zaydann is bidding to become the next superstar for Aga Khan Studs this term, but first he must face a formidable challenge in his first Group 1 test against Ombudsman and Constitution River in the Juddmonte International

Francis Graffard is yet to win York's showpiece contest, but it is not for want of trying having sent two top-class operators to the race in recent years in Calandagan and Daryz. 

While Calandagan finished just a length behind winner City Of Troy in 2024 at 13-2, Daryz was last on his Juddmonte appearance last year, when a 14-1 shot, yet went on to win the Arc just over a month later under returning jockey Mickael Barzalona.

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