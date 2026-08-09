'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out in Prix Maurice de Gheest

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Samangan fulfilled all the hopes invested in him at the beginning of the year when holding the desperate late thrust of Division to land the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest.

In doing so he gave trainer Francis Graffard a first victory in the race, while the Aga Khan Studs have not had a Group 1 winner at sprint distances since champion juvenile Blushing Groom won the Prix Morny here 50 years ago.

Back in January at the Longines awards in London which crowned Calandagan as the World’s Best Racehorse, Graffard had nominated Rayif and Samangan as his two best three-year-olds.

Both have now struck at the highest level, although the road has not been straightforward for Samangan, whose 2,000 Guineas bid was derailed after he picked up a minor infection following his final piece of work back in the spring.

“I’ve always thought a lot of him,” said Graffard. “Things have not always gone his way but often with three-year-olds at this type of trip they need to learn their job.

“He’s matured with racing and I think what you’ve seen today is the accumulation of all his runs bearing fruit. He really sustained his effort all the way to the line and it’s great to have won this race.

“Today, he was able to produce his effort in a very composed way, without rushing, and when the attacks came, I could see he was always finding plenty and he was always going forward. It got tight at the death but it’s a wonderful victory.”

Graffard will now prioritise keeping Samangan to fast ground, something which could count against his entries in both the Foret and the Champions Sprint.

He doesn’t currently hold an entry for the Sprint Cup at Haydock, although nothing will be ruled out while the sun continues to shine.

“I think he enjoys top of the ground and while it’s pretty obvious the Prix de la Foret is the race for him, he wouldn’t want it to get too deep,” said Graffard.

“We’ll look abroad as well and he’s got plenty of entries so I’ll look at the options with the princess [Zahra Aga Khan]. But he’s won a Group 1, he’s a wonderful looking horse who is beautifully bred and has earned his place at stud so I’ve done my job in that respect.”

Princess Zahra Aga Khan and groom Samuel Jupiter with Samangan after the Prix Maurice de Gheest

For the owner it is a new experience to have out-and-out sprinters flying the flag for this venerable racing and breeding operation, although it has not come about by chance.

“That was not expected and it was certainly not a thing of the past,” said Princess Zahra. “My great grandfather [Aga Khan III] had sprinters. My father didn’t like them. Adding back the speed, we can build up back to Classic distance and we protect our Classic lines as well.

“When we talked before the race Mickael [Barzalona] knew exactly where he wanted to be and who he wanted to follow, and he did exactly that. The horse then showed his turn of foot and what we knew he could do in the mornings and what he wasn’t showing in the afternoons.”

A relatively pedestrian early pace did no favours to a number of chances, none more so than Division , who missed out by a short head.

Maureen Haggas said: “He ran very well. Probably not quite enough pace for him but he finished like a train and ran a very nice race.”

Wathnan Racing adviser Richard Brown was asked if he would consider America for Division, who was adding second place here to a string of good efforts at home.

Brown said: “The answer is yes but at the moment, he’s close to winning one of these and that’s the priority.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan, Francis Graffard and Mickael Barzalona after Samangan's Prix Maurice de Gheest victory

“He’ll be in training for the next two years as long as he’s sound and as long as William and Maureen are happy to let us keep him there. I think he deserves more shots at European Group 1s and I think he can win one.”

Stolen Kiss looked the main threat to Samangan until deep inside the final furlong and was only another short neck away in third, while Take Charge Star and True Love were next home in fourth and fifth.

Pauline Chehboub, representing the owners of Stolen Kiss, said: “Once again, you cannot fault him. He has run a superb race over 1,300 metres [six and a half furlongs], finishing behind three-year-olds who benefit from a weight allowance.

“He keeps knocking on the door at Group 1 level, and I hope he manages to win one. He's entered in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on 5 September. We'll discuss it with our partner Louis Baudron and his trainer, Patrice Cottier.”

But it was Samangan’s date with destiny, as he joins Rayif on the Group 1 roll of honour. Who is to say his stablemate won’t take the limelight back again this time next week in the Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois?

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