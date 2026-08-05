Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:30 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:30 BrightonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target

Calandagan (left) gets up on the line to deny favourite Masquerade Ball by a head in the Japan Cup
Calandagan (left) gets up on the line to deny favourite Masquerade Ball by a head in last year's Japan CupCredit: Masakazu Takahashi
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Calandagan will not be seen in either of the next two major all-aged middle-distance Group 1s this summer and could skip the rest of the European season completely as the Aga Khan Studs and trainer Francis Graffard look to give the five-year-old the best possible chance of defending his crown in the Japan Cup on November 29. 

Racing manager Nemone Routh said Calandagan was in good health following his runner-up effort behind Kalpana in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but the team behind last season's world champion want to give him time to get over a busy first half of the year.

Calandagan did not go forward at the latest confirmation stage for the Juddmonte International on Tuesday and is unlikely to take up his entry in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
France correspondent

Published on inFrance

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inFrance
more inFrance