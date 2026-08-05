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Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
Calandagan will not be seen in either of the next two major all-aged middle-distance Group 1s this summer and could skip the rest of the European season completely as the Aga Khan Studs and trainer Francis Graffard look to give the five-year-old the best possible chance of defending his crown in the Japan Cup on November 29.
Racing manager Nemone Routh said Calandagan was in good health following his runner-up effort behind Kalpana in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but the team behind last season's world champion want to give him time to get over a busy first half of the year.
Calandagan did not go forward at the latest confirmation stage for the Juddmonte International on Tuesday and is unlikely to take up his entry in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.
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