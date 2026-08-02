Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards after striking at Deauville

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Symbol Of Majesty became the latest Group winner to graduate from a big run in a Royal Ascot handicap when answering every call from William Buick to battle past Evita and land the Group 3 Prix de Psyche at Deauville on Sunday.

Beaten two lengths in the Sandringham, Symbol Of Majesty showed tenacity to go with her class on a first start at a mile and a quarter and there could be more to come in the autumn for Sheikh Isa's homebred half-sister to champion two-year-old Commissioning.

"I think she will probably handle a bit more cut in the ground, as she's by New Bay out of a Galileo mare and her action suggests she will," said joint-trainer Thady Gosden .

"She's light-framed so there's no chance she'd get stuck in deeper ground."

Gosden added: "She won a couple of novices and then the only race for her at Royal Ascot was the Sandringham. We thought she needed a bit more experience on a big day in a big field. We wanted to take our time before stepping into stakes company and it seems to have worked so far.

"The weight-spread is very thin in those Ascot handicaps and most of the time you need to be a Group horse to be winning."

Kosuma books Morny rendezvous

Kosuma won the G3 Prix de Cabourg for the Wertheimers, Andre and Lavinia Fabre Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Kosuma marked herself down as among the leading contenders for the Sumbe Prix Morny here on August 23, with her smooth success in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg setting up a potential meeting with juvenile flyers such as Orthodox and Senorita Bonita.

Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to Alain and Gerard Wertheimer , said: "Andre Fabre decided to skip the Prix Robert Papin to come here instead and that has paid off.

"I was a bit worried the gap wouldn't come, but when she saw daylight she really picked up. You can see she has a lot of energy and spirit, which is perhaps the Camelot side of her pedigree coming out."

Bureau added: "She's in the Morny and if everything goes well, she'll run in the Group 1, not least of which because we have other fillies for the Prix du Calvados."

Back in second, the Richard Hughes-trained Agamemnon took a step forward having run down the field in the Norfolk Stakes and then finished third in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury on his first start over six furlongs.

"It’s the first time everything has gone right for him," said co-owner and racing manager Murt Khan. "He settled well, William [Buick] had him in a nice position and he quickened up.

"I think the winner is a very good filly. We’re just pleased to see him put in a performance we knew he could produce on what we’d seen at home."

Khan added: "We’ll hopefully find a race in three or four weeks. He’s capable of winning a Group 3 and whether he goes up against Group 2 or Group 1 horses next time is something Richard and I will discuss."

Data Day

Data and Pierre-Charles Boudot won the Group 3 Prix Six Perfections Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The Wertheimers' day had already got off to a pretty good start as Data made it three wins from four starts when sprinting clear of Queen Of The Day and stablemate Woot Woot in the Group 3 Prix Six Perfections.

In doing so, she gave Pierre-Charles Boudot his first Group-race success in France since returning from suspension.

"I've always had a particular affection for this filly, but when you get to this level the races are often tactical and it's never easy to know where the best place to be is," said trainer Christopher Head.

"Data had the perfect trip and was given a good ride by Pierre-Charles. He had lots of cover on the rail and took the risk the gap would open up, while she showed a real kick to settle it."

He added: "Woot Woot was drawn out of it a little bit and had to launch her challenge from further out, so I wouldn't mark her down and I don't think there's much between them

"We might wait for the Prix d'Aumale with Data, and I'll need to discuss where we go next with Woot Woot."

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