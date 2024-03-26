Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

It's not just the Cheltenham Festival - there are worrying signs for racing all around the globe

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Macau racing: still waiting for confirmation ahead of its next season
Racing in Macau will end this week and there are worrying signs elsewhere about the sport

Macau and Hong Kong are separated by just 40 miles across the Pearl River delta but when it comes to horseracing the gap could hardly be greater.

On Sunday nearly 61,000 spectators were at Sha Tin to witness the victory of Massive Sovereign in the £2.6 million BMW Hong Kong Derby.

In stark contrast, racing in Macau will end this weekend following January's announcement that the government had terminated the loss-making local Jockey Club's licence. Racing may be thriving in places like Hong Kong and Japan but there are worrying signs for the sport elsewhere in the world, and not just when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival.

Published on 26 March 2024

Last updated 15:23, 26 March 2024

