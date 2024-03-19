Minister emerges from the lion's den at Cheltenham - but clarity for racing is still a few weeks away
It would be fair to say that last week's Cheltenham Festival was not without its wrinkles as far as the Jockey Club was concerned.
The usual complaints about prices and queues were augmented by the experiences of those stuck in the car parks and also an atmosphere described by many as worryingly flat for the first two days.
Even more surprising was the storm in a teacup whipped up by the decision to brand the second day of the meeting as 'Style Wednesday' rather than Ladies' Day, a decision former culture secretary Nadine Dorries decided could have come about only due to pressure from, and I quote, "the powerful trans lobby".
Published on 19 March 2024inBill Barber
Last updated 14:00, 19 March 2024
- Clock is ticking over levy reform talks and minister's comments have increased the pressure
- Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away
- Debate has got people talking about affordability checks again - and it's clear racing still needs to challenge the Gambling Commission
- Cheltenham's Mares' Hurdle is not the problem - it's actually helping to paper over the cracks
- Time has come for gambling minister Stuart Andrew to bang some heads together to drive progress
