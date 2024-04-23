Racing Post logo
Bill Barber
premium

A year since the white paper was published and issues facing racing may yet be overtaken by events

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Racing and bookmakers used to face an October deadline to agree a levy deal
The finishing line is not yet in sight for racing when it comes to the government's gambling reviewCredit: Edward Whitaker

Prime minister Harold Macmillan, when asked what was the greatest challenge facing any government, reputedly said: "Events, dear boy, events."

They might also be one of the biggest challenges facing racing when it comes to the government's gambling review.

On Saturday a year will have passed since the government published its long-awaited white paper titled High Stakes: Gambling Reform in the Digital Age.

Published on 23 April 2024

Last updated 14:00, 23 April 2024

