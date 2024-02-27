Peter Savill's call for racecourse restructure unlikely to come to fruition - but this is a debate that isn't going away

It will be 20 years ago this summer since Peter Savill stepped down as chairman of the BHB, to be succeeded by Sir Martin Broughton, yet he remains an influential figure in British racing and one that senior figures in the sport will listen to.

That was illustrated recently by British racing adopting elements of what became known as the 'Savill Plan' in the concept of Premier racing, although Savill himself has said what has been introduced as part of the fixture list this year deviates from his thoughts in many respects.

The latest example of his influence came last week when, in a Racing Post interview, he revealed in public for the first time his opinion on how the relationship between racecourses and participants should be restructured.