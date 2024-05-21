Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
The scene at a floodlit Kempton on Wednesday night
The pilot of Sunday evening racing has been halted for nowCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

So farewell then, Sunday evening racing. We hardly knew you.

The BHA's announcement this week that it is to pull the plug on the concept, for the time being at least, has not been met with a great deal of wailing and gnashing of teeth from those responsible for providing and riding the horses to run at those meetings, or indeed those who bet on them.

It was for online betting that the six-fixture trial was run in the early months of this year, not to attract paying customers through the door, and that was one of the crucial factors behind the BHA board halting the pilot.

