Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Martin Cruddace:
Last week's interview with Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace caused a stir

It would be fair to say that Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace's interview with the Racing Post last week caused something of a stir.

Cruddace has been a prominent figure in the worlds of racing and betting since his time as Betfair's chief legal and regulatory officer more than ten years ago and throughout the intervening period he has been known for his ability to make a point with an eyecatching turn of phrase.

Describing participants' concentration on the issue of media rights payments as "economically illiterate" certainly got owners and trainers' attention. So did his statement that a boycott of his tracks would be illegal.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 January 2024inBill Barber

Last updated 14:00, 16 January 2024

icon
more inBill Barber
more inBill Barber