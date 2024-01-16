Peter Savill's mystery project and Martin Cruddace's controversial comments are heating up the atmosphere in British racing

It would be fair to say that Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace's interview with the Racing Post last week caused something of a stir.

Cruddace has been a prominent figure in the worlds of racing and betting since his time as Betfair's chief legal and regulatory officer more than ten years ago and throughout the intervening period he has been known for his ability to make a point with an eyecatching turn of phrase.

Describing participants' concentration on the issue of media rights payments as "economically illiterate" certainly got owners and trainers' attention. So did his statement that a boycott of his tracks would be illegal.