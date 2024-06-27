Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Fred Done's full house of Classics shows that sometimes long shots do come in

author image
Industry editor
Fred Done (left) now sponsors all five British Classics
Fred Done (left) now sponsors all five British Classics

Not that long ago you would have been offered very long odds about Fred Done and Betfred sponsoring so much as a lowly handicap at Newmarket, Epsom or Doncaster.

That Betfred have become the first company to sponsor all five British Classics demonstrates the remarkable turnaround in the relationship between British racing and Done.

That relationship became soured in 2011 when the sport's stakeholders had made it very clear they did not want Done to win the race to buy the Tote.

