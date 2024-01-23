Premier racing may come riding to the rescue for the Flat - but it's not a model that's likely to work for the jumps

Premier racing has not exactly burst out of the stalls this year, but maybe that is to be expected.

The weather has not been kind since the start of what was billed as the biggest shake-up to the British fixture list of recent years, with a number of Premier meetings already lost. Then again, the original concept for Premier racing was not really focused on jump racing at all but on the Flat.

Many of the key foundations of Premier racing stem from work done by what was described as a group of 'industry heavyweights' headed by former BHB chairman and racehorse owner Peter Savill.