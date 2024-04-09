Listen to punters! Gambling Commission's cop-out on protecting customers' money highlights the need for change

It is three years since gambling operator Football Index collapsed, taking with it an estimated £90 million in customer funds.

Launched in 2015, Football Index styled itself as football's stock market, with customers able to buy 'shares' in footballers. Users received dividends based on how the footballers performed, while the share prices rose and fell.

However, Football Index called in administrators in March 2021, after which the Gambling Commission came under fire for its handling of the affair.