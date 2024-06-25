So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them

Royal Ascot provided British racing with a much-needed break from the harsh realities facing the sport, but there has not been much of an opportunity to bask in the afterglow.

Qipco's decision to cut back its sponsorship portfolio and the announcement the BBC is to axe its daily tips from Radio 4's Today programme were two unwelcome bits of news to emerge once the royal meeting was over.

It was still good to have five days when high-quality racing was the main talking point, and there were no gripes about falling attendances and poor field sizes, let alone ground conditions and watering.