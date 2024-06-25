- More
So many positions to be filled within British racing's leadership - and so few suitable people to fill them
Royal Ascot provided British racing with a much-needed break from the harsh realities facing the sport, but there has not been much of an opportunity to bask in the afterglow.
Qipco's decision to cut back its sponsorship portfolio and the announcement the BBC is to axe its daily tips from Radio 4's Today programme were two unwelcome bits of news to emerge once the royal meeting was over.
It was still good to have five days when high-quality racing was the main talking point, and there were no gripes about falling attendances and poor field sizes, let alone ground conditions and watering.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBill Barber
Last updated
- Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
- Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
- No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
- The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
- Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away
- Choice of new Jockey Club chief is crucial for racing - and here are some of the key qualities they'll need
- Election came at just the wrong time for racing - and life is set to become more complicated afterwards
- No shame in trying Sunday evening racing and having to ditch it - but other strategic initiatives really need to deliver
- The Dante meeting means it's summertime - but the livin' is far from easy in racing's politics
- Furore over ill-advised 'casino' campaign should warn racing that scrutiny of gambling advertising isn't going away